How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

As the name JPhotos suggests, there is currently a bank of Jeffrey Epstein’s photos that takes the form of a traditional camera roll. It makes for an eerie scroll, especially considering the context in which the photos were acquired.

Those files, which amounted to roughly three million, were finally released thanks to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. No more files are set to be released, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has said.

JPhotos is part of Jmail, where all of Jeffrey Epstein’s are

In November 2025, when the DOJ first released portions of the heavily redacted Epstein files, software developers Riley Walz and Luke Igel created a much easier format to scour the mountains of information.

They named it Jmail, and it featured over 7,000 emails from Jeffrey Epstein himself. People thanked them for making the information more digestible, and they’ve since expanded the site to feature JFlights, Jamazon, JDrive, Jacebook, JVR, Jemini, Jotify, JWiki, and JeffTube.

Another section of the site is called JPhotos, and it contains 7,050 images taken from Epstein’s various devices. Some, like concert pictures and architecture, seem innocent enough, but other pictures show his connections to others involved in the scandal like Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

As for the features, the photos element of Jmail should be easily navigated thanks to its similarity to the regular version. Additionally, there’s an option to filter out NSFW images, and the ability to cycle through images related to specific people in the Epstein files.

To access JPhotos, you need to go to the Jmail site available here. From there, you should spy the familiar Apple Photos logo at the bottom, so just click it. A direct link to JPhotos is here.

Featuring in the files or photos is not an accusation or sign of wrongdoing.

Featured image credit: Shutterstock and JPhotos