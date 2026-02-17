The Tab
How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

There are now over 7,000 photos

Kieran Galpin

As the name JPhotos suggests, there is currently a bank of Jeffrey Epstein’s photos that takes the form of a traditional camera roll. It makes for an eerie scroll, especially considering the context in which the photos were acquired.

Those files, which amounted to roughly three million, were finally released thanks to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. No more files are set to be released, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has said.

JPhotos

Credit: JPhotos

JPhotos is part of Jmail, where all of Jeffrey Epstein’s are

In November 2025, when the DOJ first released portions of the heavily redacted Epstein files, software developers Riley Walz and Luke Igel created a much easier format to scour the mountains of information.

They named it Jmail, and it featured over 7,000 emails from Jeffrey Epstein himself. People thanked them for making the information more digestible, and they’ve since expanded the site to feature JFlights, Jamazon, JDrive, Jacebook, JVR, Jemini, Jotify, JWiki, and JeffTube.

Another section of the site is called JPhotos, and it contains 7,050 images taken from Epstein’s various devices. Some, like concert pictures and architecture, seem innocent enough, but other pictures show his connections to others involved in the scandal like Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

As for the features, the photos element of Jmail should be easily navigated thanks to its similarity to the regular version. Additionally, there’s an option to filter out NSFW images, and the ability to cycle through images related to specific people in the Epstein files.

To access JPhotos, you need to go to the Jmail site available here. From there, you should spy the familiar Apple Photos logo at the bottom, so just click it. A direct link to JPhotos is here.

Featuring in the files or photos is not an accusation or sign of wrongdoing.

Kieran Galpin | Trends

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

