The Tab

Woman lying under ‘Prince’ Andrew in viral Jeffrey Epstein photo is finally ‘identified’

Her face is covered in the image

Ellissa Bain | News

Last month, some photos were released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files that show the former Prince Andrew on all fours over a woman lying on the floor. Her face was blurred out, but the picture went viral online, and the woman has now allegedly been identified.

The pictures, which are part of a further three million files which have been released, show the former prince, who was stripped of his honours and titles in October 2025 due to his involvement with Epstein, crouching over an unidentified woman in Epstein’s New York mansion.

California congressman Ted Lieu has now alleged that the mystery woman is a “sex trafficking victim” during a congressional hearing about the ex-royal this week, as reported by The Sun.

Credit: US Department of Justice

“Please put the photos back up, we are looking at a sex trafficking victim under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act, not only is Jeffrey Epstein guilty, but anyone who patronised Epstein’s sex operation is also guilty of a crime. That’s why I find it absolutely despicable that you sought to protect Epstein’s clients, like former Prince Andrew,” he said.

“These two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime, and more than enough evidence to predicate an investigation against former Prince Andrew. So I asked you, Attorney General Counsel, why did you shut down this investigation last July? And why have you not prosecuted former Prince Andrew?”

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

US Attorney General Pam Bondi then confirmed the woman’s face was redacted under laws protecting trafficking victims. However, Andrew has always categorically denied that he participated in sex trafficking. He also denies having any sexual encounters with Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that she was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

In a 2019 interview with the BBC, he said: “It didn’t happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: US Department of Justice 

More on: Jeffrey Epstein News Viral
Ellissa Bain | News

Read Next

There’s only one Winter Olympics sport women can’t compete in, and the reason is shocking

The exact ‘heated Trump’ argument 23-year-old had with her dad before he shot and killed her

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Latest

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could effect you

Emma Netscher

LUSU have announced the election for Students’ Union Full Time Officer posts for 2026/27, so here’s a breakdown of what that actually means

bridgerton spicy scenes

An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She did not hold back

Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Steven has denied everything

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

These resurfaced clips of Hudson and Connor before Heated Rivalry answer lingering questions

Kieran Galpin

They’ve been queening out since day one

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

Eloise O'Neill

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

Hebe Hancock

Give me a BREAK

Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

Ellissa Bain

This is SO much worse than saying he never loved Gigi

Lancaster University ECOChallenge 2026: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

Featuring an award-winning climate activist speaker and a competition to win prizes

‘Weaponise the Sharpie’: Five tips for surviving Lancaster University housing hell

Amy Laird

Are some of your housemates scumbags? Here’s how you can preserve your sanity

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could effect you

Emma Netscher

LUSU have announced the election for Students’ Union Full Time Officer posts for 2026/27, so here’s a breakdown of what that actually means

bridgerton spicy scenes

An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She did not hold back

Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Steven has denied everything

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

These resurfaced clips of Hudson and Connor before Heated Rivalry answer lingering questions

Kieran Galpin

They’ve been queening out since day one

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

Eloise O'Neill

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

Hebe Hancock

Give me a BREAK

Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

Ellissa Bain

This is SO much worse than saying he never loved Gigi

Lancaster University ECOChallenge 2026: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

Featuring an award-winning climate activist speaker and a competition to win prizes

‘Weaponise the Sharpie’: Five tips for surviving Lancaster University housing hell

Amy Laird

Are some of your housemates scumbags? Here’s how you can preserve your sanity