Woman lying under ‘Prince’ Andrew in viral Jeffrey Epstein photo is finally ‘identified’

Last month, some photos were released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files that show the former Prince Andrew on all fours over a woman lying on the floor. Her face was blurred out, but the picture went viral online, and the woman has now allegedly been identified.

The pictures, which are part of a further three million files which have been released, show the former prince, who was stripped of his honours and titles in October 2025 due to his involvement with Epstein, crouching over an unidentified woman in Epstein’s New York mansion.

California congressman Ted Lieu has now alleged that the mystery woman is a “sex trafficking victim” during a congressional hearing about the ex-royal this week, as reported by The Sun.

“Please put the photos back up, we are looking at a sex trafficking victim under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act, not only is Jeffrey Epstein guilty, but anyone who patronised Epstein’s sex operation is also guilty of a crime. That’s why I find it absolutely despicable that you sought to protect Epstein’s clients, like former Prince Andrew,” he said.

“These two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime, and more than enough evidence to predicate an investigation against former Prince Andrew. So I asked you, Attorney General Counsel, why did you shut down this investigation last July? And why have you not prosecuted former Prince Andrew?”

US Attorney General Pam Bondi then confirmed the woman’s face was redacted under laws protecting trafficking victims. However, Andrew has always categorically denied that he participated in sex trafficking. He also denies having any sexual encounters with Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that she was trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

In a 2019 interview with the BBC, he said: “It didn’t happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

