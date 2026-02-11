The exact ‘heated Trump’ argument 23-year-old had with her dad before he shot and killed her

The dad has since said his daughter was ‘the light of my life’

A man who shot his own daughter dead had argued with her over about Donald Trump, it’s been reported. 23-year-old Lucy Harrison was shot in the chest after a heated argument with her dad earlier in the day.

An inquest being held at Cheshire Coroner’s Court has heard how Lucy, from Cheshire in the UK, had been staying with her father, Kris Harrison, in Texas. Lucy’s boyfriend, Sam Littler, told the inquest he had travelled with Lucy to the US. Her father had moved there when Lucy was younger.

Kris Harrison was the owner of a gun, and Sam Littler told the inquest Lucy was upset over this. He said that on the morning of January 10th, there was a “big” argument at the home between Lucy and her father, about Donald Trump. Sam and Lucy had been due to travel home to the UK on this day.

“Kris and Lucy ended up having quite a big argument which led to Lucy running upstairs and being upset,” Sam said. He claimed it started when she asked: “How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?”

Sam said Mr Harrison had replied that he had two other daughters who lived with him, so it would not upset him that much. He said Lucy became “quite upset” and ran upstairs.

Sam explained that later in the day, around half an hour before they were due to go the airport, Lucy had been in the kitchen and her father took her by the hand and led her into his ground floor bedroom. Seconds later, he heard a “loud bang”.

Kris Harrison didn’t attend the coroner’s hearing, but did submit a letter. In it, he claimed he and Lucy were watching a programme on gun crime when Lucy asked to see his gun. So, he got his Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun out of his bedroom drawer and showed his daughter.

“As I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang,” he said. “I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell.”

At the time, Lucy’s death was investigated as a possible manslaughter case, but a US grand jury decided against indicting her father, and no criminal charges were ever made.

Kris Harrison has since released a statement. In it, he called his daughter the “light of his life” and a “remarkable young woman.” He added that “losing Lucy has shattered all of us. I lost my best friend. My girls lost their big sister and hero, and her stepmom lost her bonus daughter who taught her how to be a mum.”

