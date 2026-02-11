Boyfriend recalls moment British girlfriend, 23, was killed by own dad after row about Trump

‘I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor’

Last year, Lucy Harrison was killed by her own dad during a vacation to his home in Prosper, Texas, a new inquest has heard. Her death came just a few hours after she’d argued with her father about Donald Trump.

In January of 2025, 23-year-old Lucy had been arguing with her dad, Kris Harrison, about Donald Trump’s “unconditional discharge” from the “hush money” scandal involving adult-film actor Stormy Daniels.

“How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?” Lucy had questioned, according to her boyfriend, Sam Littler, who offered evidence to the inquest in the UK.

Kris allegedly replied that he had two other daughters who lived with him, so it would not upset him that much. Lucy then became “quite upset” and ran upstairs.

Later that day, about half an hour before they were due to leave for the aiport, Kris allegedly took Lucy by the hand and led her into his ground-floor bedroom. Sam said he heard the gunshot 15 seconds later, at which point Kris was screaming for his wife, Heather.

“I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense,” he recalled during the inquest.

No criminal case was brought against Kris Harrison after a grand jury in Collin County declined to indict him, but now there’s been a new development at Cheshire Coroner’s Court.

Lucy Harrison’s dad did explain what happened

As per the BBC, Kris Harrison did not attend the hearing at Cheshire Coroner’s Court, but he did issue a statement explaining his side of the story.

He recalled watching a news segment about gun crime with his daughter, at which point he asked if she wanted to see his gun. He’d purchased the firearm, a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, for a “sense of security” for his family.

Kris did not recall whether his finger was on the trigger, but then: “As I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell.”

He also acknowledged issues with alcohol, admitting that he’d relapsed that day and drunk 500ml of white wine. This was confirmed by CCTV, which showed him purchasing two cans of 500ml Chardonnay from a 7-Eleven store that same day.

“I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and there isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss — a weight I will carry for the rest of my life, and I know that nothing I say can ease the heartbreak this tragedy has caused,” he added in a statement through his lawyers.

“I cannot undo what happened, but I can honour Lucy by being the best father I can be to her sisters and by carrying her memory forward in everything we do. I am deeply sorry for the pain others feel from this tragedy. Lucy’s spirit — her warmth, her humour, her kindness — will live on in all of us who loved her.”

The inquest was adjourned, but the coroner is expected to reveal her conclusions on Wednesday, February 11.

