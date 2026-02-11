Four solid reasons why Liverpool students should consider studying abroad

Studying abroad is one of the perks of being a student, but many of us are scared to do it

They always sound a bit too good to be true – far-out destinations, cultural immersion, and academic credit, all wrapped into one (sometimes free) package. An opportunity like that seems out of reach, right? I thought so too, but last summer, I had the opportunity to attend a cultural summer school program in Indonesia, and what I found was far more than just a change of scenery.

If you’re looking to escape everyday life in Liverpool, here are four reasons why you should study abroad.

Stamp your passport … and your CV

We all feel the same impending doom when we think about the not-so-bottomless pit of job opportunities waiting for us when we graduate. If you’re looking for a CV booster, look to your university’s study abroad team.

In a well-connected world, studying abroad comes as a credit when you fight your peers for a post-grad job, but it also allows you to fully submerge yourself in your studies beyond your Liverpool campus.

The experience will give you something to write about, something that will make you stand out — proof that you’ve done more than just hit the books (and you’ll get a few passport stamps in the process).

Independence

Yes, it’s a great opportunity, but let’s be honest, it’s scary.

Whether it’s a summer, a semester or even a year abroad, leaving the country alone is a bigger jump than moving to Liverpool for university, but guess what? It’s supposed to be scary; it’s good to be scared.

You have already stepped out of your comfort zone and faced uncertainty by coming to university (and built up resilience if you’ve ever made it through The Raz queue on a Monday), so why not push yourself further?

Friends across borders

Beyond the classroom, you can meet people along the way who will teach you lessons and share stories, and you, too, can do the same.

The unique thing about these friendships is the exposure you get to a new way of life and unfamiliar cultures, but, most importantly, the shared similarities that you wouldn’t expect. No matter where you go to university, you will make friends and studying abroad is about the people who turn new places into home.

At a time when the world feels so divided, opportunities like studying abroad are important reminders that kindness is without borders.

Experience a different culture

Routines can sometimes have you feeling stuck, and the cold weather is uninspiring, but your somewhat grey and cloudy daily commute to university could soon be a walk through a tropical city in Asia or a bus ride through snowy Canada.

Living abroad opens up opportunities to try new food, learn new languages, and (every student’s favourite), even experience new nightlife. Being totally immersed in a new culture will teach you things about the world, but also yourself.

As you learn about new ways of life, you’ll discover new things you love.

Adventure

Whether you enjoy visiting museums, going for drinks with your friends or exercising in your spare time, no matter where you find yourself studying abroad, your free time is still your own.

Why not switch weekend visits to the Museum of Liverpool for trips to the Louvre, or switch up your gym routine to hiking in Europe?

What are you waiting for?

Push yourself, immerse yourself in new cultures, make friends across borders, and take a risk. It isn’t just an investment in your future career or your education; it’s an investment in you.