Here come the girls: Eight of the best spots to celebrate Galentine’s in Liverpool

4 hours ago

Valentine’s Day is this weekend – but so is Galentine’s. If you’re not sure how to spend the day in Liverpool, there are tonnes of wholesome activities you can take part in with your pals to celebrate friendship. Love shows up in loads of different ways and these eight activities need to be on your weekend to do list.

Pause the panic Hinge scrolling!

As quickly as the 699 drives into the distance when you’re late for your 9am lecture, Valentine’s Day is back yet again. Whether that greets you with excitement, or a feeling of impending doom, fear not! If romance isn’t your Valentines vibe for this year, there’s plenty of other plans you and your nearest and dearest can enjoy.

I can’t promise that you won’t be surrounded by couples exploiting PDA and staring deeply into each others’ souls, but who says Valentines isn’t for the girlies? Platonic love is equally important after all. So, don’t spiral, here’s a few places you and your besties can visit for your Galentine’s plans that will make you forget about every failed love interest you have ever encountered.

Frankie’s Paint-It Pottery

Frankie’s Pottery on Smithdown Road is the perfect wholesome activity to do with friends. Spend the days leading up to your visit doom scrolling Pinterest and you’ll inevitably arrive with 100 ideas you just HAVE to complete in the two-hour time slot. Even if you’re a bit lost for inspiration, paint a few hearts on a plate and call it Valentine’s themed. Perfect.

Black Cat Valentine’s Zine Club

If you’ve not been to the Black Cat Zine Club yet, you’re missing out. On 10th February 6-8pm it’s holding a Valentine’s themed evening of all things crafts. Grab a pint, dissect (for the tenth time) why that person ghosted you after the second date that just went so well, and leave with a zine to showcase all of your hard work. Tickets sell out super quickly though, so make sure to join the waitlist if you fancy it.

Pub trip

Obviously, the classic way to celebrate Galentine’s is the obligatory pub trip. But, this year, why not mix it up from the sticky carpets of the Brookie and venture into the fancy(ish) pubs that town has to offer. The Red Lion on Slater Street is a classic, offering a Sunday night quiz and live music, and is a cozy place to spend an evening with your friends for a few drinks…or to pre to go clubbing after.

The choice is yours, we aren’t judging. If you’re more keen on being in bed by 11pm to binge Bridgerton with a cuppa whilst imagining you’re Benedict’s new lover, have a mooch more locally down Lark Lane to The Green Man pub. It’s perfect for a dimly lit mate date, and close enough to stagger home semi-quickly. Remember, the money you don’t spend on Ubers can go on more drinks, just saying.

Lillibet Studio, Lark lane

Back to the crafty plans, why not stick to your New Years Resolution of “spend less time on phone” (yes, it’s a universal one, I’m afraid), and head to a charm making workshop in Lillibet Studio on Lark Lane. Who doesn’t love getting their creative juices flowing with the reward of a matcha and a wander down Lark Lane afterwards. Bliss.

Paint your own cocktail evening in Pocket Café

Pocket Café on Paradise Street is hosting a paint and sip night where you can create a print of your favourite cocktail. This event is literally branded as a Galentine’s night, so its safe to say it will definitely meet the credentials that ensure your evening will end with getting the Instagram handles of ten new friends and not the pending hangxiety that comes with texting your ex.

Spa day

If you fancy a real treat, Hope Street Hotel and the Titanic Hotel offer weekday deals where you can use the spa facilities and pool for a morning or evening. You have to enquire via email or phone, but when booked you and your mates can have a well deserved relax.

Charity shop trip

Honestly, who doesn’t love a bargain? If you’ve not ventured towards Allerton Road this year, now’s your time to do it. There’s loads of charity shops that are full of hidden gems—Open Door being a personal fav. Make sure to have a coffee in hand and get ready for a rummage. You never know, you might hit gold and discover a haul from a posh South Liverpool mum who’s decided to get rid of her Ganni collection.

There’s loads of pressure for Valentine’s Day to be the most romantic time of the year (which for some people, it is), but don’t stress. This list is just a few of the activities you and your besties can get up to around the holiday that don’t involve receiving some limp flowers, a bottle of warm wine, and a packet of chocolate buttons. Getting a nice group together and just having a laugh would be well enough; as Rachel Green once said, “I’ve got my girls.”