Here are 10 gifts that Liverpool students actually want to receive this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has rolled around once again and we’re saying goodbye to big romantic gestures and hello to things we actually want! If you want your better half thoroughly won over, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered:

1. Cover their weekly shop

Trips to Smithdown Asda are a rite of passage for any university student in Liverpool – those late night snack runs or wandering the aisles of the home range to procrastinate assignments live long in the memory. But paying for this? Now that’s not so fun. It isn’t particularly flashy but I don’t think any uni student would say no to a weeks worth of groceries (and bevs) for free!

2. Nothing hits the spot like a trip to Derek’s

Let’s start with this, if you’ve not been to Derek’s you’re missing a trick. It’s just down from the Bombed Out Church and they’ll make you the most incredible lunch. If you’re after the New York City, deli-style vibe you always see in films then this is the spot for you and yours!

Should you find yourself in the midst of an almighty hangover on Valentine’s weekend, help yourself and your partner out – drag yourselves out the house and get some proper food in you. Nothing revives you quite like this.

3. OK: Let’s do some ‘boring’ gifts

Everybody likes a clean and tidy flat, but nobody enjoys shelling out on the boring things when that money could go towards more exciting days! Maybe pull together a hamper of the duller things in life: surface cleaner, kitchen roll, hand soap etc… I know it’s not a cute Instagram Story but it’ll be appreciated for much longer than a 24 hour post…

4. An overnight bag

Are you sick of your boyfriend just emptying his pockets onto your bedside table? Maybe your girlfriend’s sprawling possessions are tripping you up every time you go into the bathroom. Either way – you’ve got the perfect present idea in the form of an overnight bag. Make it cute, make it personal – but they’ll love getting to use it. Between seeing you and travelling to other uni cities to visit old friends, they’ll get more mileage out of this present than a bouquet of flowers.

5. Do ya like jazz?

Not to come over all Bee Movie on everybody but uhh – do you like jazz? Let’s do something a bit more romantic than buying groceries and catch some live music in a pub. The Grapes does a super cosy jazz night every Sunday – a perfect way to end Valentine’s weekend whatever your plans are beforehand.

Only down the road from there lives Petit Café Du Coin – another intimate, candle-lit live jazz venue that’s a perfect venue for couples. Give it a go, you might just find a new ritual for the pair of you!

6. Uni of students – listen here!

No no, I’m not on some sort of commission here – I just think this is a really sweet gift for any UOL student in your life. The Guild sells Julia Gash mugs on their website, and they really do wrap up every aspect of your uni life in Liverpool in one sentimental mug. It’d be nice to have a little nod to some of your best years of your life at the breakfast table wherever your post-grad life takes you.

7. Get some slippers in their life

First years I’m mainly looking at you here – we’re well into the year and nobody has mopped that floor (and big shock) nobody will. It’s the biggest open goal for Valentine’s gifts, buy your somebody whatever suits them – sliders or fluffy slippers – the message stays the same. Whatever their style, it’ll save them from the universal horror of stepping barefoot in all manner of concoctions that manage to find their way into shared kitchens.

8. Experience something for yourselves

Look, a night of TV and a takeaway – but how many times are you going to be young, have time on your hands and living somewhere as great as Liverpool again? We’re spoilt for choice on live music venues, bag you and yours two tickets to any host of locations and go and have a dance! We’ve got the M&S Bank Arena if concerts are your thing, the Jacaranda if you’re after something a bit more intimate, or Camp and Furnace if you need a proper riot of a night out.

I’m not here to tell you what to do, but we are here to tell you that you might just have a more memorable night in any one of our city’s music venues than if you stay rattling around your gaff.

9. A library survival kit

For the STEM students in the crowd, I’m not sure what can get you through the seemingly endless hours in labs – but for them essay-writing, seat in the library-hunting folks we’ve got just the gift for you. Nobody enjoys exam season, especially if it’s keeping you away from your partner, so why not gift them a hamper of everything they might need to push them through to the end of term?

I’m sure that coffee shop they always lean on does a gift card, and there’s no shortage of demand for snacks. Maybe drop in a handmade bookmark to jazz up their desk, or your favourite photo of the two of you together? Valentine’s doesn’t need to break the bank but you can still do a lot for your partner.

10. It’s obvious – flowers!

Is it wise for an aspiring writer to tell his audience to ignore what he’s written? No – but I’m, going to do it anyway. If you must, ignore everything you’ve just read, but don’t ignore this! Buy them flowers. Roses, Peonies, Lillies – that much we’ll leave to you. It’s Valentine’s Day, lean into the romantic vibes of the whole weekend and buy that bouquet. Support a local florist, make your partner happy and brighten up the whole house in one fell swoop! It’s that easy…..

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what you do, these are just some starting points for you if, like with your uni assignments, you’ve left buying gifts a bit *too* last minute. Save yourself the scrambling, meaningless card and do something you’ll both actually remember this time next year….