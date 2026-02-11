Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

2 hours ago

December 10, the boy band Simon Cowell put together has released their first single, and their chart debut numbers aren’t exactly mind-blowing.

On the Netflix series Simon Cowell: The Next Act, December 10 was handpicked by One Direction manager and X Factor judge Simon Cowell. The seven-member band has been steadily building its social media presence since, doing the odd performance here and there, and teasing its major debut single.

Simon himself said he created the band to fill the gap in the market for a One Direction-type boy band in the 2020s. After coming in third place in X Factor’s 2010 season, One Direction’s first single What Makes You Beautiful debuted at number one on the official UK charts. So, there was a lot of pressure for December 10 to do similar numbers, or at least come close.

December 10’s first song Run My Way was released at the end of January and has 1.6 million streams on Spotify. It debuted at number 72 on the official UK charts – way below One Direction’s iconic debut. It looks like all the One Direction comparisons and controversy haven’t helped the band carve out their own audience, and Simon Cowell is reportedly fuming.

People on social media are spreading unconfirmed claims that the music-industry mogul is angry because he poured significant resources into the band, including a full Netflix show, and expected a much bigger debut. Simon himself hasn’t said anything publicly about the pitiful chart results and hasn’t shared anything on socials since the song came out.

After its release, videos of December 10 promoting their music around the uK started popping up on TikTok – including a rogue performance outside a Spud Bros food van in Preston.

“Not sure if that’s enough to sell our Wembley in 5 minutes,” one comment said, referencing the band’s dig at k-pop band BTS.

“And the crowd went mild,” said another.

