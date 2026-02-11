The Tab
A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Claudia Cox

Bridgerton has far more spicy scenes than the average period drama. But we now know of so many more, ahem, intimate moments that were cut from the show. What a tragedy. Here’s an investigation into all the spicy scenes that were deleted from each season of Bridgerton.

At least ten sex scenes were cut from season one

Bridgerton season one already had the highest ratio of porn:plot. But even more “intimate” moments were filmed than we saw.

The intimacy co-ordinator Lizzie Talbot revealed that these scenes existed on Bridgerton: The Official Podcast. She said: “There were so many scenes that you have not seen that were filmed…. I can think of potentially at least 10 that did not make the final cut.”

She detailed what some of these scenes involved. “A lot of these scenes were portraying Simon as quite a lot more scandalous than we see. In the trailer, you’ll see him getting out of bed with a lady who’s lying in the bed. We must have filmed probably at least another two of those with him getting out of bed with various women.

bridgerton season deleted spicy scene simon

The moment from the trailer she’s talking about
(Image via Netflix)

“Also, there was another scene on the dark walk where he is meeting various prostitutes and doing various things with them.”

The “dark walk” was a real area of Vauxhall Gardens. It was a notorious spot for hook-ups in the 18th century.

She continued: “There was also a threesome with Simon as well that did not make the final cut.” These deleted scenes apparently involved “lots of antics” and “rolling” which led to actors falling off beds.

We missed a steamy Colin and Penelope moment in season two

colin penelope deleted moment bridgerton season two

I feel so deprived of this
(Image via Netflix)

Now, The Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library holds original copies of all the Bridgerton scripts. The presenters of the What a Barb! podcast trekked to Los Angeles to view these sacred artefacts, then spilled what was in them.

Apparently, the script for season two of episode six contained a bonus Colin and Penelope moment. The script said: “Colin leans in to examine Pen’s necklace. Nothing untoward, but damn is Pen into the proximity”. He calls her beautiful, and she gets “flustered”. Argh, I need this so bad.

Different characters in season three were going to have spicy scenes

Erm, so Bridgerton viewers launches a petition demanding Netflix to release more Colin and Penelope sex scenes. Nicola Coughlan then clarified that we saw all this couple’s sex scenes. What a shame. However, we now know of deleted spicy scenes with several other Bridgerton characters.

An earlier plan for season three included a sex scene with Prudence and her husband Mr Dankworth. James Phoon (who plays Mr Dankworth) shared behind-the-scenes pics of “a dressing gown tirelessly made from upholstery fabric and some sexy Regency undershorts, both of which weren’t seen, but were crafter for [their] Prudank sexy scene just in case!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James Phoon (@jamesphoon_)

According to the What a Barb! podcast, we missed out on lots of x-rated content from the night before Colin and Penelope’s wedding. In one deleted scene, a “lady of the night” called Ambrosia tries seducing him, and feels him up. Colin rejects her. Penelope’s meeting with Madame Delacroix was initially much longer. Madame Delacroix went into detail about a French lover. We also learned she was in a situationship with Lord Basilio.

We also missed out on Lady Danbury getting laid. The script for episode eight included her flirting with a man several decades younger than her. Near the end, she dragged him into her bedroom.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured imageS via Netflix.

Claudia Cox

