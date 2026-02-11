Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

2 hours ago

Luke Thompson has given us loads to obsess over in Bridgerton season four, and now he’s revealed the one scene that was his favourite to film.

Luke Thompson is the leading man in the fourth instalment of Bridgerton, where he plays the so-called rake turned lover boy, Benedict. He falls in love with Sophie Baek, a maid who isn’t actually a maid.

Obviously, Bridgerton’s extravagant scenes are always spectacular, but Luke has now revealed the surprising scene he enjoyed filming the most.

So, which Bridgerton scene did he love filming?

In an interview with TV Insider, Luke Thompson spoke about bringing Benedict’s love story with Sophie to life. While people were counting down to the lake scene and all the big romantic moments, Luke admitted there was one sequence he “really, really loved” filming.

“I really, really loved the carriage sequence and just getting to ride a horse and carriage,” he said.

Of course, everyone remembers the rainy arrival at My Cottage in episode three, where Benedict takes the reins. He also drives the carriage again during their tense departure. And according to Luke, that tension is exactly why he enjoyed it so much.

“I just love the tension of that scene, and it’s there in the book as well,” he explained. He then added that he enjoyed “that whole stay at My Cottage.”

It wasn’t just about riding a horse around. It was about the emotional shift in their relationship, the closeness, the sadness, the feeling that everything is about to change.

Luke also spoke about how special it felt to see certain book moments come to life on screen.

“It’s actually a very rich book, I think, when it comes to those moments that feel filmic, that do feel like you can see them,” he said. “I remember actually walking into Benedict’s bedroom to shoot one of those scenes, and maybe my memory’s blurred it, but I feel like it was exactly as I had pictured it when I read the book, and that’s exciting when that happens.”

That’s actually so sweet.

