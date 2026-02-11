The Tab
Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Luke Thompson has given us loads to obsess over in Bridgerton season four, and now he’s revealed the one scene that was his favourite to film.

Luke Thompson is the leading man in the fourth instalment of Bridgerton, where he plays the so-called rake turned lover boy, Benedict. He falls in love with Sophie Baek, a maid who isn’t actually a maid.

Obviously, Bridgerton’s extravagant scenes are always spectacular, but Luke has now revealed the surprising scene he enjoyed filming the most.

So, which Bridgerton scene did he love filming?

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

via Netflix

In an interview with TV Insider, Luke Thompson spoke about bringing Benedict’s love story with Sophie to life. While people were counting down to the lake scene and all the big romantic moments, Luke admitted there was one sequence he “really, really loved” filming.

“I really, really loved the carriage sequence and just getting to ride a horse and carriage,” he said.

Of course, everyone remembers the rainy arrival at My Cottage in episode three, where Benedict takes the reins. He also drives the carriage again during their tense departure. And according to Luke, that tension is exactly why he enjoyed it so much.

“I just love the tension of that scene, and it’s there in the book as well,” he explained. He then added that he enjoyed “that whole stay at My Cottage.”

It wasn’t just about riding a horse around. It was about the emotional shift in their relationship, the closeness, the sadness, the feeling that everything is about to change.

Luke also spoke about how special it felt to see certain book moments come to life on screen.

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

“It’s actually a very rich book, I think, when it comes to those moments that feel filmic, that do feel like you can see them,” he said. “I remember actually walking into Benedict’s bedroom to shoot one of those scenes, and maybe my memory’s blurred it, but I feel like it was exactly as I had pictured it when I read the book, and that’s exciting when that happens.”

That’s actually so sweet.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Hidden detail Benedict Bridgerton Sophie fate

Wait, this hidden detail in Bridgerton actually foreshadows Benedict and Sophie’s ultimate fate

After that wild ending, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

Bridgerton season four cast old characters

This is how old the Bridgerton characters are in season four compared to the actors now

Latest

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group organised an event showcasing raw bodycom footage

Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

Jamie Calder

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

Bridgerton King George Queen Charlotte

What really happens to King George and Queen Charlotte as death looms in Bridgerton part two

Suchismita Ghosh

The real story is heartbreaking

bridgerton deleted spicy scenes simon the duke daphne polin

A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Claudia Cox

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They performed at Spud Bros last week

Super Bowl

P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

Kieran Galpin

33 search terms saw a dramatic increase

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Hebe Hancock

What are they made of?!

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Isobel O'Mahony

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly spend hours together

King’s College London hosts screening of footage from October 7th Hamas massacre

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

KCL’s Israeli Society and Stop the Hate group organised an event showcasing raw bodycom footage

Fire alarm causes University of Edinburgh Main Library evacuation

Jamie Calder

My diss in due in six days please don’t do this to me x

Bridgerton King George Queen Charlotte

What really happens to King George and Queen Charlotte as death looms in Bridgerton part two

Suchismita Ghosh

The real story is heartbreaking

bridgerton deleted spicy scenes simon the duke daphne polin

A peek at every deleted Bridgerton spicy scene we now know we were deprived of

Claudia Cox

Omg, we missed ten more ‘intimate’ scenes with the Duke?

Simon Cowell’s band December 10 debuted at 72 on UK charts and apparently he’s fuming

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They performed at Spud Bros last week

Super Bowl

P*rnhub exposes the videos people were searching for during the Super Bowl, and you all need help

Kieran Galpin

33 search terms saw a dramatic increase

Wait, the Winter Olympics medals are literally falling apart hours after athletes win them

Hebe Hancock

What are they made of?!

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Isobel O'Mahony

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Bridgerton favourite scene Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson just revealed his favourite Bridgerton season four scene to film, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I just love the tension of that scene’

Lucy Letby and child killer Beinash Batool are prison ‘friends’, and the details are creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They allegedly spend hours together