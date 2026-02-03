The Tab

After that wild ending, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

Showrunner Jess Brownell has also weighed in

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

After that wild Bridgerton season four, part one ending, Luke Thompson has actually explained why Sophie is perfect for Benedict.

In season four, Benedict Bridgerton finally follows his heart, and then immediately trips over reality by asking Sophie Baek to be his mistress. Oof. I think everyone collectively screamed at their screens.

Now, speaking in an interview with Tudum, Luke Thompson has explained why Sophie Baek is actually the perfect person for Benedict Bridgerton.

Benedict wasn’t even looking for love

Bridgerton Sophie perfect Benedict

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

According to Thompson, Benedict doesn’t enter Bridgerton season four expecting his life to change at all. In fact, he barely wants to attend his mother’s masquerade ball.

“As often with these moments in life, you don’t know that you’re going to meet someone,” Thompson said. “You don’t even know if that’s what you want.”

Benedict is perfectly content on the edges of society, in the demimonde, among artists, avoiding expectations. But then he sees Sophie, the Lady in Silver, and suddenly all of that falls away.

What strikes him isn’t just how she looks. It’s how she feels.

Sophie brings joy and challenge

Bridgerton Sophie perfect Benedict

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Thompson explains that Benedict is immediately drawn to Sophie’s joy and openness. She doesn’t play games or hide behind charm the way he often does. Sophie notices this too. Rather than being dazzled by his reputation, she challenges him to go deeper, emotionally, not just romantically.

That’s something Benedict hasn’t really had before. As Thompson later explains, Benedict and Sophie keep falling in love in spaces that feel removed from reality.

“They’re always falling in love in little bubbles,” he said. “They do it at the masquerade ball, which is like a dream, then in this cottage environment, which is outside the town. They’re good at the honeymoon phase. They’re good at just being together in a dreamworld.”

Basically, Sophie meets Benedict in that dream, but she also forces him to reckon with what happens when the dream ends.

Sophie is his equal

Bridgerton Sophie perfect Benedict

via Liam Daniel/Netflix

While Luke Thompson focuses on Benedict’s side of the story, the show’s creatives are clear about why Sophie works so well for him. Showrunner Jess Brownell explained that Sophie’s strength is essential to balancing Benedict.

“In the role, Yerin embodies this childlike playfulness that we talked about a lot for Sophie,” Brownell said. “But Yerin also has a seriousness and a gravitas that make her a good foil for Benedict, who is a man with a strong will.”

That seriousness matters. Sophie doesn’t bend herself to fit Benedict’s world, and that’s exactly why she matters to him.

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

