Bridgerton season four error

People have spotted a truly ridiculous error in Bridgerton season four and it’s hard to ignore

I was so distracted

Suchismita Ghosh

Bridgerton is not historically accurate, but season four has a glaring error in the first episode that feels more like a production fault than a historical one.

Netflix’s Bridgerton is, of course, not a history lesson. It’s a glossy, romantic reimagining of Regency England, complete with orchestral pop covers and suspiciously perfect skin. All of that is fine. Expected, even. But there’s a difference between creative licence and something that simply does not belong in the 1810s.

And while most viewers are busy replaying Benedict and Sophie’s staircase scene, there’s a surprisingly obvious error in the first episode that has largely gone unnoticed.

So, what was the error?

Bridgerton season four error

via Netflix

The slip-up appears during the lavish masquerade ball in the first episode. As Lady Araminta introduces herself and her two daughters to Violet Bridgerton, something about her left ear looks off.

If you look closely, she appears to have what looks very much like a plaster or Band-Aid, stuck over her ear. The actress, Katie Leung, who plays Lady Araminta, has a pierced left ear. Now, the problem is how the production chose to deal with it.

The earring covering is not part of the costume or jewellery design, and once you notice it, it’s genuinely distracting.

@chelsi_or_yesi

dearest gentle readers…it appears this might be Cho Chang after all.. bandaids in this era?! 👀 The ton want to know. @Bridgerton #bridgerton #bandaid #netflix

♬ Oh my god what is that – vezelite

Adhesive bandages simply didn’t exist in the Bridgerton era. The Band-Aid was invented in 1920, more than a hundred years after Bridgerton is set. Season one takes place in 1813, and season four certainly hasn’t jumped forward into the 20th century.

So, there is no version of Regency London where a society lady attends a masquerade ball with a modern plaster on her ear.

Couldn’t they have done literally anything else? It’s very “Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones” energy.

Bridgerton has never pretended to be perfectly accurate, but when something this modern sneaks into such a formal, focused scene, it does raise a simple question: How did this make it all the way to release without anyone stopping to reconsider it?

Suchismita Ghosh

Latest

Meet Nicola Coughlan, the iconic Bridgerton star and former Birmingham drama student

Carly Cannarozzo

Alert the ton babe, a certain gossip writer went to acting school in Birmingham

some cambridge students for oxbridge college article

The easiest and hardest Oxbridge colleges to worm your way into in 2026, by offer rate

Claudia Cox

I wouldn’t pick a college with a deer park

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie said each other

A lot has happened between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, so here’s everything they’ve said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘This has been the highlight of my life, and meeting Hudson makes that 10 times sweeter’

Thea Sewell: ‘I was ostracised for my views on the sex-gender debate at Cambridge University’

Esther Knowles

Thea is the founder of a controversial Cambridge University society that defines gender in terms of ‘biological sex’

Heated Rivalry

His thick WHAT? Hudson and Connor have done something even filthier after Heated Rivalry

Kieran Galpin

It’s nearly two hours long and makes Heated Rivalry look like a Sunday sermon

Here’s every single Bridgerton child in order, and where their storyline is up to

Ellissa Bain

There are just too many

There’s a huge Bridgerton season four theory about Sophie, that actually makes sense

Hebe Hancock

All will be revealed in part two

After that wild ending, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

Suchismita Ghosh

Showrunner Jess Brownell has also weighed in

‘Not a girl’s girl’: Sean’s sister shares fiery take on Lucinda and Belle Love Island drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t expect her to go so hard

The house Lucinda bought before Love Island All Stars

Inside the huge house Lucinda bought with Love Island cash and now brags about on TikTok

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even view it before she bought it

