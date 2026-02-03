People have spotted a truly ridiculous error in Bridgerton season four and it’s hard to ignore

3 hours ago

Bridgerton is not historically accurate, but season four has a glaring error in the first episode that feels more like a production fault than a historical one.

Netflix’s Bridgerton is, of course, not a history lesson. It’s a glossy, romantic reimagining of Regency England, complete with orchestral pop covers and suspiciously perfect skin. All of that is fine. Expected, even. But there’s a difference between creative licence and something that simply does not belong in the 1810s.

And while most viewers are busy replaying Benedict and Sophie’s staircase scene, there’s a surprisingly obvious error in the first episode that has largely gone unnoticed.

So, what was the error?

The slip-up appears during the lavish masquerade ball in the first episode. As Lady Araminta introduces herself and her two daughters to Violet Bridgerton, something about her left ear looks off.

If you look closely, she appears to have what looks very much like a plaster or Band-Aid, stuck over her ear. The actress, Katie Leung, who plays Lady Araminta, has a pierced left ear. Now, the problem is how the production chose to deal with it.

The earring covering is not part of the costume or jewellery design, and once you notice it, it’s genuinely distracting.

Adhesive bandages simply didn’t exist in the Bridgerton era. The Band-Aid was invented in 1920, more than a hundred years after Bridgerton is set. Season one takes place in 1813, and season four certainly hasn’t jumped forward into the 20th century.

So, there is no version of Regency London where a society lady attends a masquerade ball with a modern plaster on her ear.

Couldn’t they have done literally anything else? It’s very “Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones” energy.

Bridgerton has never pretended to be perfectly accurate, but when something this modern sneaks into such a formal, focused scene, it does raise a simple question: How did this make it all the way to release without anyone stopping to reconsider it?

