King’s College London Varsity is back: Here’s everything you can expect this year

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King’s College London (KCL) Varsity season is back and the competition spirit is getting hotter than ever. Last year’s event spanned 45 fixtures across 29 sports and took place at 22 locations throughout London.

Despite the losses suffered, King’s Lions are ready to roar again, louder than ever, to make the cup bleed red.

So, here’s everything you need to know about supporting the upcoming Varsity fixtures this March.

2025 recap

Although the final cup went to UCL, King’s Varsity teams still secured several wins across various sports. In the end, KCL took home 18 wins, including both hockey men’s and women’s medics fixtures, water polo, swimming, both women’s and men’s football medics and many more.

In the final games of last year’s season, the men’s rugby team sadly lost out to the UCL team with the score of 24-20. However, the women’s team won by an astounding 25-0, destroying the competition, leaving no room for error, and demonstrating the true lion spirit. Meanwhile, athletics, ultimate frisbee, and American football teams are seeking redemption after narrow losses last year.

The last winning match that King’s had over UCL was in 2022, giving us two wins since the start of the games in 2014. Could 2026 finally be the year King’s Varsity teams make their comeback?

What to expect this year

Varsity teams train all year round, in order not to accept defeat (of course). KCL sports team will be sporting their usual bold red uniforms or logos, while GKT teams (players from the medical school – Guy’s King’s & St Thomas’) will be seen in their blue and yellow colours. If you see any players in black and purple, make sure to give a stern scowl as they represent the UCL teams.

The first games begin on March 20th, with Volleyball leading the first fixtures, and ending with the true British spirit of rugby on the 27th. Each of the games are located in a different venue and run at different times. Make sure to check the transportation options and times to make sure you don’t miss out on all the fun!

After parties

Additionally, several after-party events are also occurring after the games as well as live watch parties happening throughout the week at The Vault. So there’s no need to worry about not attending the events in person, for you won’t miss out on the fun! Both GKT and KCL hockey teams are hosting after Varsity parties on the 20th-21st March, along with football on the 24th. Finally, the week ends strong with the KCLSU varsity party, inviting everyone to join in and celebrate.

Showing up to these games is important not only to show support to the hard-working sports team members but also to demonstrate King’s tight-knit community and university spirit. Varsity week is a lot more than just sports: It is an event that brings people from both universities to celebrate the competition and have fun together.

Whether we win or lose, the team spirit will not diminish. So get your red paint ready to cheer for our KCL teams!

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