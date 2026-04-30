Meet the first year LJMU student transforming a major university building

Olivia Garry is playing a key role in the refurbishment of the Henry Cotton Building

4 hours ago

A Liverpool John Moores student is contributing to the redevelopment of a university building.

Degree apprentice student, Olivia Garry, is working on the Henry Cotton Building in one of LJMU’s biggest redevelopment projects yet.

Developers will decarbonise and externally redesign the City Campus building, installing modern facilities for students and staff to enjoy.

The refurbishment of the Henry Cotton Building is projected to be finished by summer 2027. It will house the Faculty of Health, Innovation, Technology and Science once the work is completed.

In her first year as a quantity surveying apprentice, Olivia does not just study at LJMU. She also splits her time working with VICNI Building, the contractor executing the transformation of the Henry Cotton Building.

Originally from West Derby in Liverpool, Olivia is responsible for package management, drafting subcontract orders, and procuring works packages. She also carries out site measurements and monthly assessments on her apprenticeship.

VICNI Building has supported Olivia throughout her apprenticeship, where she’s developing her professional and technical skills, and combining academic study with real industry experience.

Milena Davis, Head of Early Careers at VICNI Building, commented: “Olivia’s journey is a great example of what degree apprenticeships can achieve when a committed learner is supported by a strong partnership between employer and university. At VINCI Building, we’re proud to invest in early careers talent and to give apprentices meaningful responsibility on major projects like the Henry Cotton Building refurbishment.”

Olivia is helping VICNI “deliver modern, low carbon facilities that will benefit LJMU students and staff for years to come.”

The LJMU student, from West Derby, Liverpool, said: “From VINCI, I get 1:1 support from my line manager who is always available to answer my questions and provide development. This is useful for gaining knowledge when completing assignments. Vinci have also enrolled me on several training courses which have all been very rewarding.”

LJMU staff are also key in supporting Olivia’s apprenticeship. Thomas Dowd, LJMU Programme Leader (Quantity Surveying Degree Apprenticeship) and EBE Apprenticeship Co-ordinator, explained how Olivia’s role in the development of the Henry Cotton Building “is a fantastic opportunity for her and perfectly reflects what our degree apprenticeships aim to achieve – a combination of high quality academic study and real world industry experience. Our programmes prepare our apprentices with the skills, knowledge, behaviours and experience to thrive in their chosen career.”

Olivia added to this statement of support, saying: “From LJMU I get support of tripartite reviews which review my strengths and weaknesses in the workplace and help set deadlines and ways I can achieve all RICS competencies. We also have the support of the library and this is helpful in reading week and when I need to take study leave. LJMU also has accessible ways of contacting lecturers which helps with any assignment-based enquiries I have.”

Olivia’s hard work is certainly paying off, as the project is already four months into construction after months of planning. She said: “I am proud to be both a student and part of the VINCI team delivering the Henry Cotton Building project. It feels good to know that the success of this project will benefit me and other students for many years to come.”

“I believe degree apprenticeships are a great way of starting a career whilst achieving a degree. It’s hard work but very rewarding with a practical working style.”

Featured image via LJMU