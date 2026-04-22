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Romanticising your diss? Here’s every Liverpool students’ favourite sun soaked study spots

Swapping my laptop for a pint as soon as it hits 5pm x

Maia Harris | Guides, News
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While the exam period is fast approaching, and almost every third year student is locked into submitting their dissertation, the summer sun waits for no one! Even though we all want to be sat outside The Brookhouse with a crispy pint with our mates, those looming deadlines are getting closer by the second.

If you’re in need of some dopamine-boosting sunny study spots to help you survive deadline season, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites for you. Whether it’s somewhere to grab an iced coffee, a spot to have a study picnic, or just a nature-filled break from the Sydney Jones, there’s somewhere for everyone to romanticise their reading lists and ignore their bibliographies.

Sefton Park

If you’re looking for a fantastic green study destination, Sefton Park is almost impossible to beat. It’s expansive, very scenic, and full of peaceful corners to work in. Sefton is ideal for (literally) touching some grass,  and getting in a long, uninterrupted sun-soaked study session. Here you can set up by the lake, or find a quiet patch under a tree. If you’re feeling daring, go and settle near the Palm House for a more atmospheric backdrop. 

You could easily spend hours perched there – bring a blanket, picky bits, your laptop, suncream and friends! You won’t want to leave once you’re settled.

Abercromby Square

Tucked beside the university, Abercromby Square is a calm, sun-filled spot perfect for studying. Its open lawns and quiet atmosphere make it easy to focus, while the gentle buzz of nearby students keeps it motivating. On warm sunny days, it’s an ideal place to revise, relax, and soak up the sun (and maybe have a drink or two). Just don’t make eye contact with the Sydney Jones while you’re sat out there, it’ll ruin the vibes.

Wavertree Botanic Gardens

For those who love the idea of feeling the sun of Sefton Park minus the crowds, Wavertree Botanic Gardens is a great alternative. It’s smaller, tucked away, and equally as beautiful! The cherry blossoms and fresh grass provide a calm, almost hidden feel that makes it perfect for concentration.

If you already live in Smithdown, this is the place to go! Wavertree Gardens’ peaceful surroundings make it easier to stay focused. It’s especially ideal for students living nearby who want a quick, low-effort escape into nature

Chavasse Park 

If you don’t live on Smithdown Road, we still have options for you! Located in the centre of Liverpool ONE, Chavasse Park is the most convenient outdoor study spot in the city too feel the sun. It combines green space with easy access to cafés, shops, and everything else you might need.

Grab a coffee, find a spot on the grass, and settle in. It’s a great option if you want a taste of the outdoors without committing to a full park trip, and perfect for casual study sessions, reading, or group work in the sun.

Bold Street Coffee

If you prefer your studying with a side of caffeine and background buzz, Bold Street Coffee is the place to go. With outdoor seating on one of Liverpool’s liveliest streets, it offers a completely different kind of study environment.

The steady flow of people, conversations, and city noise can actually be motivating – ideal for tasks that don’t require total silence. Pair that with good coffee and a steady supply of food, and it becomes a reliable go-to for productive afternoons.

The plus side to all of these? If you get bored of studying, you can round up your mates for some tinnies in the park, or go on a shopping trip to treat yourself for the 200 words of your dissertation you wrote in the space of five hours. Success!

 

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Maia Harris | Guides, News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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