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Northumbria University tutor pleads guilty to sexual assault of student

Arrian Cornwell repeatedly tried to kiss the victim

Tilly Nelson | News
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TW: This article includes mentions of SA.

A Northumbria University tutor has gained a criminal record after he repeatedly tried to kiss a student in Alfie’s Bar, in Newcastle.

Arrian Cornwell appeared in Newcastle Magistrates’ Court charged with sexual assault, which he pleaded guilty to.

The court heard the offence took place in October 2024, when the 34-year-old grabbed the victim’s face three times and tried to kiss him before putting his mouth over his, Chronicle Live reports.

Cornwell, of Victoria Avenue, Whitley Bay, completed his doctorate at Northumbria University studying international strategy, before working at the university’s faculty of business and law.

Chike Anieto, prosecuting, said CCTV captured Cornwell grabbing the victim’s face, and that the “the complainant tried to stop him.”

The student reported the incident to the university and an investigation was launched, which led to the matter being referred to the police.

“The defendant is now no longer at the university,” Chike added.

Under the section three of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, sexual assault has a maximum sentence of 10 years custody on conviction on indictment, 12 months custody, and/or an unlimited fine on summary conviction.

Cornwell was released on conditional bail, where he must not contact the victim and must maintain a correspondence address until his sentencing on Tuesday 23rd June.

If you or someone you know is affected by this news, you can seek support via Samaritans, Northumbria University’s mental health service, or Newcastle University‘s wellbeing support.

Tilly Nelson | News
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