TikToker films himself coming out to his Muslim mum and her response is heartbreaking

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A TikToker has gone viral after filming his Muslim mother’s reaction when he came out as gay, and he’s being flooded with support after the heartbreaking video.

Jafer Karausta, from the UK, has 160,000 followers on TikTok and has been posting funny skit videos since early 2025, but has blown up in June after coming out to his mother so he could finally post his authentic self on TikTok without the fear of a family member seeing.

He uploaded the full video to YouTube and shared parts on TikTok, which show the heart-wrenching moment his mother doesn’t support his sexuality. She asks him to “promise me you will never be with another boy or live with them” and he harrowingly agrees to stay single for his entire life to keep her happy.

Through tears, Karausta says: “I promise I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t date another boy, I wouldn’t live with them. I wouldn’t do anything like that, because I know you don’t like it. But like, I should be able to. I should be able to love whoever I want to. But I won’t because I know how much it affects you.

“I’m not gonna date another boy or get in a relationship or move in with anyone like that, but I just felt like you deserved to know. I could have so easily went without telling anyone, and if it was you in my position, you would have probably kept it from your parents wouldn’t you. But you shouldn’t do that, that’s not a healthy thing to do. You shouldn’t live with something like that, which is why I told you.”

She says she thinks it’s gay people on the internet who have put this into his head and he replies: “I promise you it’s not the internet because I even knew when I was literally five years old. I knew before I had a phone. It’s not the internet. If your phone was full of gay people, that wouldn’t change anything. That wouldn’t change who you’re attracted to. You need to realise that.”

At one point, Karausta’s mother bursts into tears and tells Jafar she’s “sorry” for his sexuality. “It would be nice [for you] to have a girl and to have a family,” she says. She also thinks it’s “her fault” that he’s gay because his dad didn’t give him much love when he was growing up.

She suggests they could go to Cyprus and “they wouldn’t know” he was gay. He responds: “Yeah you’re right, they wouldn’t but I want to post myself online because this is what I want to do. I want to do this full-time. This is what I want to do badly. This is what I’ve wanted for so long. I want to make videos online where people feel seen and achnowledged and entertained.

“But people will understand [that I’m gay] from the way I talk and the way I act and the way I walk and everything. So that’s why I’m a bit apprehensive because if any of our relatives see my videos online, then they’ll immediately know,” he continued. “That’s uncomfortable for me because I know that they all hate gay people.”

In the comments, Jafer is being flooded with so much support as people hope he finds happiness. “My heart genuinely breaks for you, you deserve all the love in the world. Sending you so much support,” someone said. Another person commented: “It’s heartbreaking to watch this. Please don’t let your mom stop you from having love and a partner. Please live your life for you, please.”

The Tab has reached out to Jafer Karausta for comment.

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Featured image credit: Jafer Karausta/YouTube