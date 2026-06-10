YouTuber Jesse Ridgway calls out family’s reaction after aborting baby with Down syndrome

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Jesse Ridgway has slammed his wife’s family’s alleged reaction after the couple chose to have an abortion because their baby was going to be born with Down syndrome.

The YouTuber, who’s known online as McJuggerNuggets, revealed that they “made the very difficult decision” to terminate the pregnancy due to Trisomy 21 last week, a genetic disorder commonly known as Down Syndrome. He said the choice “was not made lightly” and they made the decision as they “believe in the long run will be beneficial for our family”.

He was met with lots of backlash from people sharing whether they thought it was the right decision or not, and he clapped back in a lengthy statement slamming the “hate and vitriol”. The pair announced that they were expecting in March, before finding out there was a 95 per cent chance the infant would be born with Down syndrome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Ridgway (@mcjuggernuggets)

He has now shared another statement on Twitter claiming that his family has been very supportive of the decision, but Ashley’s family are allegedly “nowhere to be found”.

“My wife’s heart has been shattered since the amniocentesis results (which are definitive btw), yet it has only gotten worse. These last couple of weeks have been the hardest of her life… it’s times like these where you want to be able to depend on your family for love and support,” Ridgway wrote on Twitter.

He shared a video which showed his parents dropping off an “extremely thoughtful gift basket” the evening Ashley underwent the termination procedure, which shows “unconditional love and support”.

“Meanwhile, her family has been nowhere to be found. Some even going as far as joining in on the bandwagon hate PUBLICLY, kicking her while she’s down at her lowest point. She has received text messages from her family accusing me of abuse and that I’m brainwashing her…issuing ultimatums that she needs to LEAVE ME IMMEDIATELY,” he claimed.

My wife's heart has been shattered since the amniocentesis results (which are definitive btw), yet it has only gotten worse. These last couple weeks have been the hardest of her life…it's times like these where you want to be able to depend on your family for love and support.… pic.twitter.com/EwrFUWaTQk — Jesse Ridgway (@McJuggerNuggets) June 8, 2026

“Audacious sh*t that will have your head-spinning because of the delusion and lack of consideration. Downright disgusting gossip and sh*t-talking amongst important people in her life as if she’s not even blood. No backbone, just cowardice as they accuse me of making the decision and controlling/manipulating her over all the years of being together.”

He said his wife is the “sweetest and strongest” woman he knows and doens’t deserve to be treated this way. “My heart goes out to all of the women who have had to keep their abortions private for fear of judgment from friends/family, it’s the last thing you should be dealing with when you’re already confronting the hardest/worst of times.”

Ridgway said he will continue to speak out because this is the “sad reality” and “sharing is better than hiding”.

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Featured image credit: Jesse Ridgway/Instagram