The Tab

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway responds to backlash after choosing to abort baby with Down syndrome

‘I’ve never seen such hate and vitriol for two people grieving the loss of their unborn child’

Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Jesse Ridgway has shared a lengthy statement responding to backlash over his and his wife Ashley’s decision to terminate their pregnancy after finding out the baby had Down syndrome.

The YouTuber, who has more than 4 million subscribers on his channel McJuggerNuggets, shared the sad news on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday. “This week, my wife and I made the very difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy due to Trisomy 21. The choice was not made lightly,” he wrote.

“I didn’t realise just how rough it is for the child, let alone the family. We spoke with doctors, friends, family and genetic counsellors and learned that up to 90 per cent of women terminate their pregnancy after learning the baby has Trisomy 21… You never think you’d be in this type of situation until it happens to you, and then things change.”

Jesse continued: “As for us, we made a difficult decision that we believe in the long run will be beneficial for our family. Thankfully, we had a choice. It will take a little time to move on, but we are excited to try again in the future and hopefully have a better outcome.”

The pair announced that they were expecting the baby in March. They then found out there was a 95 per cent chance the infant would be born with Down syndrome and were initially “optimistic,” but then decided to end the pregnancy. Jesse revealed that his wife “underwent the procedure” this week and is now recovering.

Their decision was met with a lot of backlash as people shared whether they thought it was the right or wrong decision. The YouTuber has now responded with another statement on Twitter slamming the heinous reaction.

“I’ve never seen such hate and vitriol for two people grieving the loss of their unborn child and making an impossible decision. The last 24 hours have exposed a side of humanity that is deeply disturbing. Being called ‘murderous pieces of sh*t, evil, compared to Hitler’ and receiving NON-STOP DEATH THREATS,” he said.

“Seeing my 6-year old dog with Stage 4 Kidney Disease be used as a weapon, manipulating my words and intent in a tweet or saying we’ll regret this decision forever and must repent to God is absolute insanity. If you ever wanted to marvel at the depravity of people online, just check the replies on my latest tweet. It’s a sh*t-show of epic proportions.”

The 33-year-old continued: “So many saying they would’ve kept the child, put it up for adoption or are suddenly ready to adopt a Down syndrome child, that’s great! You can do all those things. However, many of the people throwing stones don’t even have children, let alone one with a condition and most likely will never do the things they say they’re going to do.”

Jesse applauded the families who have shared stories about keeping their Down syndrome babies and called them “awesome” and “courageous”. “That is your choice and I support it. This was ours and we can do that. It’s very easy to accept the differences between us when it has no actual bearing on your life,” he said.

The YouTuber said the biggest problem is that nobody talks about this online, and that’s why he and Ashley’s story has gone so viral. “People still need to see vulnerability and hear the raw truth. There is real suffering going on and it is being done in silence and fear,” he said.

“Hopefully, our story has inspired others to open up more and we can all find understanding. At the end of the day, I’m grateful that the discourse about our decision has spread so wide, it’s clearly a very important and sensitive topic, one that we need to pay more attention to.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Jesse Ridgway/Instagram

More on: Influencer Viral YouTube
Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Florida headteacher unfairly suspended after ‘inappropriate’ rap lyric appears in yearbook

KSI reveals the real reason he quit the Sidemen and it’s actually so sad

Wannabe influencer swims across Rome’s Trevi Fountain for views and sparks worrying debate

Latest

University of Bristol to repatriate sacred Māori rocks to New Zealand

Emily Robson

The volcanic rocks are currently held by the School of Earth Sciences

21-year-old former student charged with attempted murder after crossbow shooting on uni campus

Seamus Barker

Almunthir Daqamah has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court

More than 40 objections to student housing proposal as residents claim city is ‘already full’

Emily Robson

Plans to transform a former care home into student accommodation has sparked concern amongst residents

Fitzy

The brutal reason Love Island’s Fitzy earns nothing, nada, zilch from his football career

Kieran Galpin

He’s massively successful in the sport

Michael Jackson wore tape fingertips

The real reason Michael Jackson always wore tape on his fingertips and it’s actually clever

Suchismita Ghosh

No, it was not a fashion statement

It’s changed, so here’s how much the Love Island cast are getting paid for being in the villa

Hayley Soen

As George has quit already, he’ll only get pocket change

A deep dive into Aidan and Kavan’s life and how close the Love Island brothers really are

Ellissa Bain

The producers are so messy for this

King’s College London places 16th in Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings

Isabelle Brooke

It was the university’s highest placement in more than a decade

The three times Love Island sent siblings into the villa and how much drama it *really* caused

Hayley Soen

Aidan and Kavan definitely aren’t the first

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway responds to backlash after choosing to abort baby with Down syndrome

Ellissa Bain

‘I’ve never seen such hate and vitriol for two people grieving the loss of their unborn child’

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips applied to be on Love Island, and the reason she was rejected is beyond wild

Hayley Soen

It’s got nothing to do with her OnlyFans

This is why Ellie is carrying a bag around the Love Island villa and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s the star of the show

Cambridge’s 31 colleges ranked by sustainability – Trinity’s second last despite £2.4bn assets

Zeynah Yusuf

Emmanuel College scored zero for sustainability, while Trinity, despite its £2.4bn in net assets, managed just 8.8 per cent

Six unwritten Scouse rules no one tells you about as a uni student in Liverpool

Grace Ellen

Prospective freshers, brush up on these over the summer…

The ultimate Leeds student bucket list: 15 things you need to tick off before graduation

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse

Every Leeds student ends up collecting the same set of rites of passage

Love Island producer finally reveals why they don’t show Islanders eating lunch or dinner

Ellissa Bain

We’d get so much gossip

Mica Harris

The hilarious reason Mica ended up on Love Island, because it was a complete accident

Kieran Galpin

There are definitely worse things you could do accidentally

Love Island

George Knight’s wild earnings from football when he’s not on Love Island, revealed

Kieran Galpin

He’s not exactly rolling in it

Love Island 2026 cast height

The Love Island 2026 cast ranked from shortest to tallest, and the height gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

There’s a 13-inch height difference between the shortest and tallest

Sam on Love Island 2026

Love Island’s Sam has opened up about hearing loss story and wearing hearing aids since four

Hayley Soen

‘They are a really big part of who I am’