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KSI reveals the real reason he quit the Sidemen and it’s actually so sad

‘I’m struggling’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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KSI announced he was leaving the Sidemen after 13 years on Sunday in an announcement that came as a huge shock to everyone, but people really should have seen it coming because he posted a video days before that revealed the real reason he’s quit.

The influencer shared the news on his YouTube channel, saying he’s “spent months trying to figure out what the right thing to do is” but has decided he “will no longer be doing Sidemen videos”. JJ said: “Over the last few years, I’ve felt myself being pulled in a lot of directions than ever before. Between everything else in my life, I feel like I’ve been running at full speed, at 100mph.”

Everyone thought it was fake and the whole thing was a forfeit KSI had to do after Arsenal lost the Champions League final, but a spokesperson has confirmed to the BBC that he really is leaving. On a stream just over a week earlier, the YouTuber, boxer, rapper and Britain’s Got Talent judge spoke about how he doesn’t have any time to actually enjoy life and see his loved ones.

“Time-wise I’m struggling. There is a lot going on, obviously doing my channel, Sidemen, BGT, Baller League and everything else, music etc. And also then still trying to find that work-life balance because I’ve got a mrs, I’ve got a family and I need to find time for them,” he said on 21st May. 

“My calendar is disgusting. If you saw my calendar, you would be like f**k that. You’d look at it and be like, ‘Where do you find time to live? Where do you have time to relax or enjoy yourself?’ This year, my first holiday is looking like the end of September, which is crazy.”

He said it really hit him when he went to his mum’s 60th birthday party and realised that he could count how many times he’s seen his parents on his hands over the past 10 years.

“It just put a load of things into perspective, because I can’t keep going on like this forever. If I just work, work, work, work, work, work and don’t stop, don’t find time for my family, things will suffer,” he continued. “I’ll look back and be like I did all this work, made all this money but what do I have to show for it. A missus that hardly ever gets to see me, a family that hardly gets to see me.”

JJ said he was “working on making changes” in his life. And then the Sidemen departure announcement came just 10 days later.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Influencer KSI Viral YouTube
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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