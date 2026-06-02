The truth about Sean from Love Island’s primary school teacher career as job gets backlash

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Love Island 2026 has officially kicked off, and everyone can’t believe that Sean aka Fitzy has gone on the show when he’s a primary school teacher.

The 25-year-old from Galway, Ireland said that his students would be watching him on TV, and lots of people think it’s a bit strange that he’s on the dating show at all. There have been a few secondary school teachers on the show before, like Kai Fagan and Hugo Hammond, but this is the first primary school one.

“Nah I can’t believe Sean is a primary school teacher. Imagine the kids watching him get off with girls, the parents will surely be livid?!! There’s no way the school are ok with it,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another said: “Primary school teacher and your students are watching you on Love Island? Yeah that’s not making sense.”

So, is he actually a primary school teacher? And did he really just quit to go on national TV?! Well, yes. Videos on Sean’s TikTok, where he already has over 100k followers, show that he was filming in his classroom on 20th April. So, he literally quit his job just over a month ago to fly to Majorca. Islanders are always in a holding villa for a few weeks before filming starts.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Sean said he has “the craic in the classroom with the kids” and he’s “gonna be doing the exact same” in the villa.

The 25-year-old loves his job as a primary school teacher, and quitting it to go on Love Island was actually all one big accident. Sean posted a jokey application video on TikTok in February and the producers saw it, called him up and asked him to come in for a genuine audition. He couldn’t refuse!

When asked what rules he had for himself to ensure he wouldn’t embarrass himself in front of all those primary school kids, he added: “I probably embarrass myself in front of them anyway. I’d say I find myself funny and respectful towards women. So I think if I keep up those, then happy days.”

The Islander also said the kids won’t be expecting him to find love: “They will say, I will not be able to pull anyone. And they’ll be laughing if I get pied or anything. So they’ll probably enjoy it.”

Will he be able to go back to his teaching job after Love Island? I guess that depends on how he acts in there. He also plays county-level football for Galway GAA on the side, and I’m sure he’s got an influencer career heading his way if all else fails.

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Featured image credit: ITV