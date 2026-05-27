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Love Island 2026

The promo pics weren’t giving, so this is what the cast of Love Island 2026 *actually* look like

Ok now I can get a real impression of them

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Every year, the promo pictures for the cast of Love Island don’t exactly give us much. They’re deeply unflattering. So, to truly see our new Islanders in all of their glory, it’s time to dig out some Instagram pics from the Love Island 2026 cast members. Let’s see them looking their best!

We’ve got a batch of 12 fresh, gorgeous and single Islanders ready to have the time of their lives in the villa. The show kicks off on Monday next week (June 1st), and soon we’ll be obsessed with them all. So, let’s get a *real* look at them.

Robyn

Love Island 2026 pics

via ITV / Instagram

Robyn is a 21-year-old quantity surveyor and DJ from Liverpool. She described her ideal type on paper as: “Tall, fair, muscles, nice teeth, pretty boy. I’m more into personality though. They’ve got to make me laugh, be charming, and have good manners.”

Lorenzo

via ITV / Instagram

Lorenzo I am looking respectfully. He’s a 28-year-old business owner from Hertfordshire, and his Instagram is full of holiday thirst traps.

Mica

Love Island 2026 pics

via ITV / Instagram

Mica is beyond gorgeous. I have no idea how the Love Island photographer failed to capture her glow. She’s a 21-year-old student from Barcelona, who’s currently living in London.

Sean

via ITV / Instagram

Sean is a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Galway. I have to be really real here, but Sean’s Instagram isn’t really giving much either. He’s not the best poster ever, sorry!

Ellie

via ITV / Instagram

Sorry, was this girl in the cast?! Ellie looks amazing in her own photos, I can’t wait to see her in the villa. She’s 24, and a real estate videographer, from West Lothian.

Samraj

Love Island 2026 pics

via ITV / Instagram

Don’t worry Samraj, while you’re in the villa I’ll seek legal advice on your behalf for how dirty you were done in the Love Island 2026 promo pics. This guy is an actual model, he should have ATE. Instagram is where it’s at for him.

Lola

via ITV / Instagram

Lola, girl, I’ll also have a word. Lola is from Kent, and works as a detective. I need her detective skills to work out how the photographer didn’t get a photo of her deserving of the Louvre, because she’s a 10/10.

Samuel

via ITV / Instagram

25-year-old Samuel is an electrician from Dudley. Sam’s Instagram is all holiday pictures, so the villa should feel like home to him.

Angelista

Love Island 2026 pics

via ITV / Instagram

24-year-old Angelista only has two photos on her Instagram, but boy are they giving. Ahead of joining the villa, the nurse said: “Finding love is my goal. I’m not here for drama, I’m non-confrontational. It’s entertaining to watch from the sidelines, I just don’t want to be involved in it!”

Ope

via ITV / Instagram

Ope is a West End performer, so I’m backing him to bring his best drama to the villa. His Instagram is all sorts of vibes, as you would expect from someone in that job. The Love Island 2026 pics were never, ever going to capture his immense energy.

Jasmine

via ITV / Instagram

Everyone was a bit shook when Jasmine was announced as part of the cast, because she’s already got nearly 100k Instagram followers and has built a bit of a name for herself online. So, it should come as a surprise to nobody that the 27-year-old’s Instagram is stacked with incredible pictures of her.

Aidan

Love Island 2026 pics

via ITV / Instagram

Finally, we have Aidan, a 23-year-old property broker from Kent. “I wouldn’t say I have a strict type on paper,” Aidan said ahead of the show. “Personality is the most important thing for me. Obviously, I know if I find someone physically attractive but if we’re not connecting, laughing, and having a good time, it just wouldn’t work for me.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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