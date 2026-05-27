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Former Prince Andrew’s alleged vile pickup line about his ‘royal c*ck’ has been exposed

Ew

Kieran Galpin | News
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According to a royal biographer, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had a vile pickup line he would use to ensnare women.

Andrew Lownie, who wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has spoken to Page Six about a new edition coming out later this month. The paperback will include new material after the first print told the story of “a spoilt prince unable to connect and a duchess pushed by her insecurities into a desperate need to maintain the attention her ‘royal’ status brought.”

New details in the upcoming paperback version include: Sarah Ferguson’s alleged relationship with Diddy, and Andrew allegedly kicking a dog in the head after it stole a sausage roll. At the time, Prince Phillip reportedly said that his son “needs a good scolding from time to time.”

Andrew Lownie said there are “just lots and lots of stories” about the former Prince’s misconduct, arguing that it creates “a strong sense of entitlement” on the royal’s part.

Credit: Page Six/YouTube

Credit: Page Six/YouTube

“It’s sort of sexual humiliation,” he claimed, suggesting that Andrew enjoyed “leaving them [women] embarrassed.”

He also revealed Prince Andrew’s alleged pickup line

In an interview with Page Six ahead of the new edition, Andrew Lownie alleged a particular pickup line that Prince Andrew would use on women.

RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Credit: RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“His chat-up line was, ‘What’s it feel like to have the royal c*ck against your thigh?’” he claimed. “I mean, just [an] extraordinary sense of entitlement, right?”

In another moment, the biographer claimed that Andrew was once introduced to a female flight attendant. She tried to shake his hand, at which point he allegedly “whirls around, basically sticks his groin in her backside and then practices [a] golf swing.”

The former Prince Andrew has been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock

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Kieran Galpin | News
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