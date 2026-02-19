The Tab

‘No special treatment’: The dingy 96-hours ‘Prince’ Andrew now faces in prison

He is awaiting interview

Hayley Soen | News

This morning, news has emerged that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince, has been arrested. Now, the former Prince Andrew faces hours in prison as police question him.

Six police cars were seen around the Sandringham Estate this morning. Prince Andrew was taken into custody under suspicion of misconduct in public office, and the police are searching homes in Berkshire and Norfolk. He is being held in custody. It’s currently not clear exactly where he is being held, but some of the details of the conditions he is in have been reported on.

Danny Shaw, a policing commentator, told BBC Radio 5 Live, the absolute longest the former prince can be held for is 96 hours – but this would require multiple extensions from senior police officers and a Magistrate’s Court.

It was noted that in most cases, suspects are held for 12 or 24 hours and are then either charged or released pending further investigation.

Prince Andrew arrest

via SWNS

It has been said Andrew will get “no special treatment” in the prison where he is being held. Andrew will be placed in “a cell in a custody suite” with just “a bed and a toilet”, where he will wait until his police interview.

Thames Valley police told the BBC: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has long denied wrongdoing, and his arrest is not necessarily a sign of guilt.

Prince Andrew arrest

via SWNS

Following the arrest, The King released a statement. “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” he said.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock and SWNS. 

More on: Jeffrey Epstein News Viral
Hayley Soen | News

Read Next

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Breaking: ‘Prince’ Andrew arrested on his birthday as police issue statement

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Latest

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother, Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

University of York among institutions facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Shannon Downing

More than 170,000 UK students are seeking compensation after courses were moved online

In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

Ellissa Bain

She definitely won’t tell the full story

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

Francesca Eke

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

Nina Stockdale

A friend of Chris Corrigan said she had ‘never seen him’ behave that way before

Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, frat basement video

Chilling statement frat member gave after 56 students were found blindfolded in basement

Hayley Soen

Videos from the ‘event’ have been going viral

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother, Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

University of York among institutions facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Shannon Downing

More than 170,000 UK students are seeking compensation after courses were moved online

In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

Ellissa Bain

She definitely won’t tell the full story

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

Francesca Eke

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

Man accused of killing summer school student in Cambridge was ‘using dr*gs’

Nina Stockdale

A friend of Chris Corrigan said she had ‘never seen him’ behave that way before

Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, frat basement video

Chilling statement frat member gave after 56 students were found blindfolded in basement

Hayley Soen

Videos from the ‘event’ have been going viral