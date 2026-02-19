‘No special treatment’: The dingy 96-hours ‘Prince’ Andrew now faces in prison

2 hours ago

This morning, news has emerged that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince, has been arrested. Now, the former Prince Andrew faces hours in prison as police question him.

Six police cars were seen around the Sandringham Estate this morning. Prince Andrew was taken into custody under suspicion of misconduct in public office, and the police are searching homes in Berkshire and Norfolk. He is being held in custody. It’s currently not clear exactly where he is being held, but some of the details of the conditions he is in have been reported on.

Danny Shaw, a policing commentator, told BBC Radio 5 Live, the absolute longest the former prince can be held for is 96 hours – but this would require multiple extensions from senior police officers and a Magistrate’s Court.

It was noted that in most cases, suspects are held for 12 or 24 hours and are then either charged or released pending further investigation.

It has been said Andrew will get “no special treatment” in the prison where he is being held. Andrew will be placed in “a cell in a custody suite” with just “a bed and a toilet”, where he will wait until his police interview.

Thames Valley police told the BBC: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has long denied wrongdoing, and his arrest is not necessarily a sign of guilt.

Following the arrest, The King released a statement. “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” he said.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Featured image via Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock and SWNS.