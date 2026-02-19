Breaking: ‘Prince’ Andrew arrested on his birthday as police issue statement

3 hours ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose Prince title was removed in October, has been arrested on his birthday in connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

Amidst turning 66 today, Andrew found six police cars around the Sandringham Estate on Thursday morning. He was taken into custody under suspicion of misconduct in public office, and the police are searching homes in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Thames Valley police told the BBC: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has long denied wrongdoing, and his arrest is not necessarily a sign of guilt

Keir Starmer spoke about the allegations just a few hours before

On BBC Breakfast this morning, the Prime Minister pointed out that “nobody is above the law.”

He explained:“Anybody who has any information should testify. So whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we’re talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.

“Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are.”

This is a developing situation, and more information is set to follow.

