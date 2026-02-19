The Tab

Breaking: ‘Prince’ Andrew arrested on his birthday as police issue statement

His homes are currently being searched

Kieran Galpin | News

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose Prince title was removed in October, has been arrested on his birthday in connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

Amidst turning 66 today, Andrew found six police cars around the Sandringham Estate on Thursday morning. He was taken into custody under suspicion of misconduct in public office, and the police are searching homes in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Thames Valley police told the BBC: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has long denied wrongdoing, and his arrest is not necessarily a sign of guilt

Keir Starmer spoke about the allegations just a few hours before

On BBC Breakfast this morning, the Prime Minister pointed out that “nobody is above the law.”

He explained:“Anybody who has any information should testify. So whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we’re talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.

“Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are.”

This is a developing situation, and more information is set to follow.

Featured image credit: RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock and Shutterstock

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

