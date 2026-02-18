You can read detailed info on people mentioned in Epstein files with ‘Jwiki’ – here’s how

6 hours ago

There’s a new tool to break down all the information on the people mentioned in the Epstein files from the team who made Jmail called Jwiki, and it’s super easy to access.

Here’s what Jwiki is, and how to get to it

Jwiki is a Wikipedia parody that takes all the data sourced from Jmail and puts it into a Wikipedia style website, that lets you easily browse through details of people mentioned in the Epstein files. Just like Jmail, Jwiki takes the dense and hard to navigate information provided by the Department of Justice in the official Epstein files release and puts it into an easily digestable format.The site even has an alphabetical list of key people, and a list organised by how many emails they sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

Besides the biographical content, Jwiki has a list of key locations mentioned in the Epstein files. This includes the Paris Apartment and Little St James Island, where many alleged crimes took place. There’s also plenty of information on ongoing details connected to the Epstein files, including redacted files that are currently being investigated.

The information is generated by AI, but based on the data from Jmail and the Department of Justice.

It’s kind of hard to find Jwiki without a direct link, so go to https://jmail.world/wiki or click here to see the site for yourself.

On the Jwiki site, you can easily access Jmail, Jphotos, Jefftube and Jamazon – all sites that provide an easy way to look at the information provided by the Department of Justice. Jmail and its variants are all run by volunteers who wanted to make the files more accessible to the average person who doesn’t have time to dig through millions of documents. In the short time since the site launched, it has gotten over 450 million total page views.

