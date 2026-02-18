The Tab

You can read detailed info on people mentioned in Epstein files with ‘Jwiki’ – here’s how

It’s really easy to use

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

There’s a new tool to break down all the information on the people mentioned in the Epstein files from the team who made Jmail called Jwiki, and it’s super easy to access.

Here’s what Jwiki is, and how to get to it

Jwiki is a Wikipedia parody that takes all the data sourced from Jmail and puts it into a Wikipedia style website, that lets you easily browse through details of people mentioned in the Epstein files. Just like Jmail, Jwiki takes the dense and hard to navigate information provided by the Department of Justice in the official Epstein files release and puts it into an easily digestable format.The site even has an alphabetical list of key people, and a list organised by how many emails they sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

Besides the biographical content, Jwiki has a list of key locations mentioned in the Epstein files. This includes the Paris Apartment and Little St James Island, where many alleged crimes took place. There’s also plenty of information on ongoing details connected to the Epstein files, including redacted files that are currently being investigated.

The information is generated by AI, but based on the data from Jmail and the Department of Justice.

via Jwiki

It’s kind of hard to find Jwiki without a direct link, so go to https://jmail.world/wiki or click here to see the site for yourself.

On the Jwiki site, you can easily access Jmail, Jphotos, Jefftube and Jamazon – all sites that provide an easy way to look at the information provided by the Department of Justice. Jmail and its variants are all run by volunteers who wanted to make the files more accessible to the average person who doesn’t have time to dig through millions of documents. In the short time since the site launched, it has gotten over 450 million total page views.

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

