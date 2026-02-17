Jmail is expanding: Here’s how to read Jeffrey Epstein’s emails and texts like it’s your own inbox

7 hours ago

Browsing Jeffrey Epstein’s files on the Department of Justice’s website is clunky and confusing, which is why software developers created the Gmail clone, Jmail.

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ was forced to release over three million files pertaining to the late and disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. That includes thousands of videos, pictures, texts, and email exchanges, and people have been steadily combing through the mountains of information since January.

Though you can view the files through the DOJ website here, Jmail is undoubtedly easier to use.

What is Jmail, and is it actually real?

Launching in November 2025, with the first drop of Epstein’s files, Jmail was created as a clone of the traditional Gmail. Aesthetically, it’s virtually identical, with the usual features like starred, contacts, spam, and sent. It was created by software engineer and internet arist, Riley Walz, and Luke Igel, co-founder of Kino AI.

Though not affiliated with the DOJ or any official channel, Jmail is comprised only of Jeffrey Epstein’s files.

By the end of 2025, the site had amassed views of 18.4 million. It’s now closer to 500 million.

Jmail has since expanded

Since launching, Jmail has expanded into a number of different areas, including JPhotos, JFlights, Jamazon, JDrive, Jacebook, JVR, Jemini, Jotify, and JWiki. All of the features were created by other web developers and then implemented on the Jmail site.

We built Jikipedia, a new wiki that compiles Jmail data into exhaustive reports on key figures in the Epstein scandal. It lists all recorded visits to Epstein's estates, each person's possible knowledge of Epstein's crimes and laws that they may have violated. Here is… pic.twitter.com/QOSWsQKMKd — Jmail (@jmailarchive) February 14, 2026

Though most are self-explanatory, here’s what each feature contains:

JPhotos is a collection of photographic evidence released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA)

JFlights is Epstein’s flight tracking data

Jamazon contains his Amazon purchase history

JDrive contains multimedia evidence, photos, and other documents

Jacebook is just like Facebook, but with Epstein’s content

JVR is a virtual reality feature that places you inside photos and videos

Jemini is a dedicated AI chatbot that answers Epstein-related questions,

Jotify is for audio evidence

JWiki is a directory of all the notable figures in the Epstein files

JeffTube is the video evidence

People really like Jmail, and its features

Like is not the right word in this scenario, but people are appreciative of Jmail for cutting through the noise of the file release. It’s easily digestible and browseable, allowing everyone (regardless of access) to learn about arguably the biggest scandal of recent history.

One person wrote on Twitter: “No hyperbole, the JMail team are doing some of the most important work in the world right now.”

“These guys are doing PHENOMENAL work,” someone else wrote, as a third added, “This is fascinating and easy to navigate.”

Jmail and Jeffrey Epstein’s files can be accessed through this link.

