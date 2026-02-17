The Tab
Jmail

Jmail is expanding: Here’s how to read Jeffrey Epstein’s emails and texts like it’s your own inbox

It’s like stepping into Jeffrey Epstein’s shoes

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Browsing Jeffrey Epstein’s files on the Department of Justice’s website is clunky and confusing, which is why software developers created the Gmail clone, Jmail.

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ was forced to release over three million files pertaining to the late and disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. That includes thousands of videos, pictures, texts, and email exchanges, and people have been steadily combing through the mountains of information since January.

Though you can view the files through the DOJ website here, Jmail is undoubtedly easier to use.

What is Jmail, and is it actually real?

Jmail

Credit: Jmail

Launching in November 2025, with the first drop of Epstein’s files, Jmail was created as a clone of the traditional Gmail. Aesthetically, it’s virtually identical, with the usual features like starred, contacts, spam, and sent. It was created by software engineer and internet arist, Riley Walz, and Luke Igel, co-founder of Kino AI.

Though not affiliated with the DOJ or any official channel, Jmail is comprised only of Jeffrey Epstein’s files.

By the end of 2025, the site had amassed views of 18.4 million. It’s now closer to 500 million.

Jmail has since expanded

Since launching, Jmail has expanded into a number of different areas, including JPhotos, JFlights, Jamazon, JDrive, Jacebook, JVR, Jemini, Jotify, and JWiki. All of the features were created by other web developers and then implemented on the Jmail site.

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Though most are self-explanatory, here’s what each feature contains:

  • JPhotos is a collection of photographic evidence released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA)
  • JFlights is Epstein’s flight tracking data
  • Jamazon contains his Amazon purchase history
  • JDrive contains multimedia evidence, photos, and other documents
  • Jacebook is just like Facebook, but with Epstein’s content
  • JVR is a virtual reality feature that places you inside photos and videos
  • Jemini is a dedicated AI chatbot that answers Epstein-related questions,
  • Jotify is for audio evidence
  • JWiki is a directory of all the notable figures in the Epstein files
  • JeffTube is the video evidence

People really like Jmail, and its features

Like is not the right word in this scenario, but people are appreciative of Jmail for cutting through the noise of the file release. It’s easily digestible and browseable, allowing everyone (regardless of access) to learn about arguably the biggest scandal of recent history.

One person wrote on Twitter: “No hyperbole, the JMail team are doing some of the most important work in the world right now.”

“These guys are doing PHENOMENAL work,” someone else wrote, as a third added, “This is fascinating and easy to navigate.”

Jmail and Jeffrey Epstein’s files can be accessed through this link.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Jmail and SDNY/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

More on: Jeffrey Epstein News Technology US Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends

Read Next

Jefff

You can now watch Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing private videos on ‘JeffTube’ – here’s how

Woman lying under ‘Prince’ Andrew in viral Jeffrey Epstein photo is finally ‘identified’

Close associate of Jeffrey Epstein leaves advisory role at Cambridge University business school

Latest

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’