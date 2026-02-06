The Tab

Close associate of Jeffrey Epstein leaves advisory role at Cambridge University business school

David Stern referred to himself as Epstein’s ‘soldier’ and to the convicted paedophile as his ‘general’

Esther Knowles | News

An advisor for Cambridge University’s Judge Business School has resigned after it was revealed he was a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Cambridge Judge Business School was approached by Private Equity News asking about David Stern’s considerable ties to Epstein, the late child sex offender and human trafficker.

A spokesperson for the business school responded, saying: “David Stern has resigned from the advisory board of Cambridge Judge Business School with immediate effect.”

The German financier’s name was removed from the website just hours later.

On Thursday 5th February, David Stern was confirmed to still be “a current member of the board”.

According to documents recently released by the US Department of Justice, Stern frequently visited Epstein’s houses and exchanged emails with him on both business and personal matters.

In an email from 2009, Stern referred to himself as Epstein’s “soldier” and to the convicted paedophile as his “general”.

Other emails showed Stern as an important member of Epstein’s inner circle, often functioning as an intermediary between Epstein’s other relations. The documents reveal Stern’s correspondence with Epstein dates back to at least 2009, continuing for years after his conviction and into the final year of his life.

Cambridge Judge Business School (via Unsplash)

Stern owned a company called Asia Gateway which was later renamed Witan Group. The financier specialised in advising European companies in investments in China.
He joined the advisory board of Cambridge Judge Business School in 2018, and sat alongside high-ranking executives of companies such as McKinsey, CVC Capital Partners, Investec and Invesco.

Cambridge Judge Business School is a business school belonging to Cambridge University and has ranked first in the UK for Research Excellence Framework.

Cambridge Judge Business School and Cambridge University have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via YouTube and Wikimedia Commons

Esther Knowles | News

