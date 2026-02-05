Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

2 hours ago

Students belonging to Cambridge University Labour Club (CULC) protested outside of the venue where a right-wing influencer was speaking.

Jack Anderton was invited by Cambridge University Conservative Association (CUCA) to speak at its event last Friday, but was met with a rally of student protesters stationed outside of the building.

While Jack was conducting a Q&A inside, the protesters chanted “let in every refugee” and “throw the Tories in the sea” using a megaphone.

CUCA accused the protesters of “advocating for violence” and “for the milkshaking of the speaker and other public figures”. CULC has denied these claims.

According to the CULC protesters, the reason for the rally was “to show the university didn’t want him there”. They argued Anderton, a supporter of Nigel Farage, advocated for “forced deportation” and believed “Britain should not have fought in the Second World War”.

In an interview with The Cambridge Tab, Anderton denied the latter claim, clarifying that he only imagined an “alternative future” where Britain never fought in the war.

Jack Anderton is a 24-year-old political campaigner famous for his right-wing views and belief “our country is headed in the wrong direction”.

The protesters also cited another reason for the rally, to put pressure on the Cambridge University Conservative Association, which they believed is currently undergoing a “50-50 split between the conservative party and reform”.

Asked about whether they worry about the presence of figures like Anderton on campus, a spokesperson for the protesters told The Cambridge Tab: “I don’t worry about them because I don’t think anyone’s going to listen to them, but I do worry about those travelling from out of town to come and hear him speak. People are going to think that the more people in the university agree with them than they actually do.”

Ahead of the event, CULC released a statement condemning CUCA’s decision to invite Jack to speak:“We are disgusted that the Cambridge University Conservative Association has invited figures with a documented history of racism and far-right ideology to our university.”

Jack Anderton’s “New Dawn” has received criticism online, particularly over an online post where he hypothesised about what would happen if Britain had maintained its colonies.

Last month, CUCA had to rescind a invitation to one guest, after they received backlash due to him having a neo-Nazi symbol tattooed on his body.

Before entering the event, guests had their bags searched over security concerns and were vetted before arrival.

Jack began his speech at the CUCA event by saying “it’s never nice when someone calls you a racist” and alleged that previous events on his tour had been shut down due to protests.

During his Q&A, he was pressed on issues relating to transgender men, Reform party membership, and billionaires.

Members of the audience seemed disappointed over the presentation and responded with muted applause.

A Cambridge University Association Society spokesperson said: “CUCA invited Jack as he is an important, young advisor for Britain’s most popular political party (according to the past 10 months of polling data). His voice and views are relevant to the political discourse of Britain, in particular young people.

“Despite the attempt at disruption, the event went ahead peacefully and with civility. Attendees who disagreed with Anderton were given plenty chance at the event Q&A to question and debate Anderton in a constructive way. It is a pity that rather than being able to engage with him maturely, as Anderton himself hoped for, some decided instead to protest and attempted to get the event cancelled.

“We are greatly disappointed that some of the protestors, who were vastly outnumbered by the event attendees, advocated for violence against both the speaker and the Right more generally with chants such as ‘throw the Tories in the sea’ as well as advocating for the milkshaking of the speaker and other public figures.

“This was at the same time as them attempting to smear us as extremists. CUCA remains committed to freedom of speech within the boundaries of the law. We are happy that the event went ahead as planned, and would like to thank the university and campus security for helping us host Anderton and defending free speech on campus.”

A Cambridge University Labour Club spokesperson said: “We were clearly there in our own capacity, making ourselves distinct from the other groups present. We did not advocate for violence whatsoever. In CUCA’s cancellation of their previous speaker (a man with a “winged Othal” tattoo on his chest, one used on Nazi uniforms) they claimed “the society is committed to freedom of speech [but] do not feel comfortable associating with Mr Rowell since he has nothing in common with our values as a society”.

“Does CUCA really believe that inviting a man with neo-Nazi tattoos is a matter of misjudgment, and that CULC’s subsequent protest is an act of violence? We are committed to free expression on campus. We were there to ask CUCA if they were comfortable with Mr Anderton’s views on Britain’s role in the Second World War, and to express that we – and the Cambridge community – detest them.”

Cambridge University and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Instagram @jackguyanderton and Unsplash