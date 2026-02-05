We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

2 hours ago

Dog the Bounty Hunter suffered a terrible loss last year when his stepson, Gregory Zecca, accidentally killed his own 13-year-old son, Anthony.

The tragic accident happened in July of last year, with a spokesperson for the bounty hunter confirming: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

After a lengthy six-month investigation into what led to Anthony’s death, police in Collier County, Florida, arrested Gregory for aggravated manslaughter. He could now be facing life in prison if convicted.

Police revealed tragic details

Last year, there were not that many details about the incident beyond Anthony being shot by his own father. We didn’t know any details about what led to that moment, but police filled in the gaps following the arrest earlier this week.

“This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

“Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case.”

Speaking to The Sun, police described how Gregory “consumed alcohol over several hours at a local establishment, purchased additional alcohol, and later used both alcohol and marijuana at a friend’s residence, where he and his son watched a UFC fight on TV.”

At a property owned by a friend, he allegedly brandished the weapon in the presence of his 13-year-old kid on a number of occasions. This included “drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing.”

Though at one point the gun was “rendered safe by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from the chamber”, later, the “magazine was reinserted and a round chambered.”

“Zecca discharged a single shot, fatally striking the child,” the police said.

Once emergency responders got to the scene, they noted the smell of alcohol on Gregory and the cannabis out in “plain view” for all to see. Later, a toxicology report revealed that his blood alcohol was “approximately 0.116 at the time of the shooting.”

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk added: “The legal limit in Florida is 0.08. The toxicologist concluded Zecca was impaired by alcohol. This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs. Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter is yet to comment beyond a statement from his lawyer.

Featured image credit: Instagram and Collier County Sheriff’s Office