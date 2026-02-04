Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson arrested after killing his own 13-year-old son in ‘tragedy’

4 hours ago

The stepson of Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman has been arrested after the “devastating tragedy” that occurred last year when he shot and killed his 13-year-old son.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has 13 children across five marriages, with 38-year-old Gregory Zecca being the biological son of his current wife, Francie Chapman. He works for his stepfather on his bounty hunting team, but in July of 2025, tragedy struck.

Police were called to an “isolated incident” at an apartment complex in Naples, Florida. Emergency responders declared teenager Anthony dead at the scene. Soon after, Gregory was placed on psychiatric hold over concerns he might take his own life.

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” Dog’s family said at the time.

More than six months on, and Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson has been arrested

This week, six months after the tragic accident occurred, Gregory Zecca was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter. It came after a lengthy investigation showed Gregory was allegedly drunk and high before the shooting.

“This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs. Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

“This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy. Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case.”

According to the New York Post, the family was at a friend’s apartment watching a UFC fight when the accident happened. Police said that Gregory brandished the firearm numerous times throughout the evening, “practising drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing” with no magazine in the chamber. Later, he “discharged a single shot” that struck his son.

Upon arrival, the police noticed a strong smell of alcohol and cannabis out on the side in “plain view.”

In a statement to TMZ, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s lawyer said: “We believe Greg loved his son deeply, and that this was a tragic accident — one that has left many lives permanently changed, especially Anthony’s, and Greg’s.”

Gregory could now be facing life in prison.

