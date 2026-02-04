The Tab
Dog the bounty hunter's stepson arrested

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson arrested after killing his own 13-year-old son in ‘tragedy’

Dog’s lawyer has issued a statement

Kieran Galpin | News

The stepson of Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman has been arrested after the “devastating tragedy” that occurred last year when he shot and killed his 13-year-old son.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has 13 children across five marriages, with 38-year-old Gregory Zecca being the biological son of his current wife, Francie Chapman. He works for his stepfather on his bounty hunting team, but in July of 2025, tragedy struck.

Police were called to an “isolated incident” at an apartment complex in Naples, Florida. Emergency responders declared teenager Anthony dead at the scene. Soon after, Gregory was placed on psychiatric hold over concerns he might take his own life.

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” Dog’s family said at the time.

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

More than six months on, and Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson has been arrested

This week, six months after the tragic accident occurred, Gregory Zecca was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter. It came after a lengthy investigation showed Gregory was allegedly drunk and high before the shooting.

“This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs. Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

“This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy. Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case.”

According to the New York Post, the family was at a friend’s apartment watching a UFC fight when the accident happened. Police said that Gregory brandished the firearm numerous times throughout the evening, “practising drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing” with no magazine in the chamber. Later, he “discharged a single shot” that struck his son.

Upon arrival, the police noticed a strong smell of alcohol and cannabis out on the side in “plain view.”

In a statement to TMZ, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s lawyer said: “We believe Greg loved his son deeply, and that this was a tragic accident — one that has left many lives permanently changed, especially Anthony’s, and Greg’s.”

Gregory could now be facing life in prison.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram and Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

More on: News US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News

Read Next

Dog the Bounty Hunter grandson death

New details emerge about tragic death of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s grandson, killed by his dad

Who is Gregory Zecca? Inside Dog the Bounty Hunter’s family after grandson is killed by dad

Dog the bounty

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s grandson killed by his own dad in ‘incomprehensible’ tragedy

Latest

All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

Faye Robinson

Your yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Violet Kennerk

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Hand model

Hand model details how much she actually gets paid, and I’m about ready to quit my job

Kieran Galpin

Holding an ice cream for eight hours seems chill

season four spicy scenes

All the Bridgerton season four spicy scenes, ranked from cringiest to Colin’s carriage

Claudia Cox

Humanity may never recover from the staircase scene

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

Kieran Galpin

She’s a tattoo artist

a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

Toby Almond

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

Georgia French

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this

All the love, none of the boys: How to throw the ultimate Galentine’s party

Faye Robinson

Your yearly reminder to celebrate female friendships loudly, intentionally and maybe with a hint of cringe appreciation

Single again this Valentines? Here’s your plan for that day we all dread

Violet Kennerk

Let’s avoid being surrounded by loved-up couples and embrace the singleness

Hand model

Hand model details how much she actually gets paid, and I’m about ready to quit my job

Kieran Galpin

Holding an ice cream for eight hours seems chill

season four spicy scenes

All the Bridgerton season four spicy scenes, ranked from cringiest to Colin’s carriage

Claudia Cox

Humanity may never recover from the staircase scene

Hudson Williams

All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

Kieran Galpin

She’s a tattoo artist

a pub in a boat

The story behind the Dry Dock, Leeds students’ favourite landlocked boat that doubles as a pub

Toby Almond

How did the Dry Dock end up stranded 60 miles away from the coast?

Lucy Letby’s furious family share anger over Netflix doc featuring unseen arrest footage

Hebe Hancock

It was released today

Dating expert reveals why Love Island girls always fall so hard for Curtis Pritchard

Ellissa Bain

His game is insane

Meet Challenge for Change, the Glasgow University society that could take you up Mount Everest

Georgia French

‘Why just survive uni when you could summit mountains, run marathons, and actually change lives?’

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe I didn’t spot this