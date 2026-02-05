Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

3 hours ago

The US Department of State has released the newest batch of Epstein files, and PR agent Peggy Siegal mentions Timothée Chalamet in an email about his alleged Oscars campaign.

Over the past few weeks, the Epstein files have been slowly released by the US government to the public. The files include millions of documents, videos and pictures, which show the crimes of convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. They’ve been causing a big stir in both politics and the entertainment industry, as the files mention many famous people.

The US Department of Justice has stated that just because a person’s name is mentioned in a file doesn’t mean they are involved in criminal activity.

Alleged emails between massive Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal and Jeffrey Epstein were part of the newest batch of files. Peggy owned The Peggy Siegal Company and helped promote films to New York City’s elite. In one alleged email, she mentioned Timothée, who she called her “friend”.

“Even my friend Timothy Chalamet, who donated his salary from Woody’s last film to THREE political agencies, was sick about being forced into any action by the press,” she allegedly said in an email.

“He could not go anyplace on his Call Me By Your Name Oscar campaign without the press hounding him about working with Woody.”

Woody Allen is the director of A Rainy Day in New York, in which Timothée played a lead character. The filming took place in late 2017, right as the MeToo movement went viral. Woody was named by multiple actresses for his alleged sexual assault.

The alleged email continued: “His agents made him give his money away, supposedly not as a sign of Woody’s guilt, but in support of the hysterical woman and the media. He is genuinely upset about the whole thing, and at 22, is a pawn in a bigger game. He will also win the Oscar next year for A Beautiful Boy, where he plays a son addicted to drugs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

In response to the reveal of her alleged friendship with Epstein, Peggy said they were “social friends” and nothing more.

“He said he’d served his time and assured me that he changed his ways,” she told The New York Times in 2020.

The Tab has reached out to Timothée Chalamet for comment.

