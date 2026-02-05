The Tab

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

The US Department of State has released the newest batch of Epstein files, and PR agent Peggy Siegal mentions Timothée Chalamet in an email about his alleged Oscars campaign.

Over the past few weeks, the Epstein files have been slowly released by the US government to the public. The files include millions of documents, videos and pictures, which show the crimes of convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. They’ve been causing a big stir in both politics and the entertainment industry, as the files mention many famous people.

via Unsplash

The US Department of Justice has stated that just because a person’s name is mentioned in a file doesn’t mean they are involved in criminal activity.

Alleged emails between massive Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal and Jeffrey Epstein were part of the newest batch of files. Peggy owned The Peggy Siegal Company and helped promote films to New York City’s elite. In one alleged email, she mentioned Timothée, who she called her “friend”.

“Even my friend Timothy Chalamet, who donated his salary from Woody’s last film to THREE political agencies, was sick about being forced into any action by the press,” she allegedly said in an email.

“He could not go anyplace on his Call Me By Your Name Oscar campaign without the press hounding him about working with Woody.”

Woody Allen is the director of A Rainy Day in New York, in which Timothée played a lead character. The filming took place in late 2017, right as the MeToo movement went viral. Woody was named by multiple actresses for his alleged sexual assault.

The alleged email continued: “His agents made him give his money away, supposedly not as a sign of Woody’s guilt, but in support of the hysterical woman and the media. He is genuinely upset about the whole thing, and at 22, is a pawn in a bigger game. He will also win the Oscar next year for A Beautiful Boy, where he plays a son addicted to drugs.”

In response to the reveal of her alleged friendship with Epstein, Peggy said they were “social friends” and nothing more.

“He said he’d served his time and assured me that he changed his ways,” she told The New York Times in 2020.

The Tab has reached out to Timothée Chalamet for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via New York State Division of Criminal Justice and Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Jeffrey Epstein News Timothée Chalamet
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

Read Next

Wait, is that viral video of Jeffrey Epstein in prison real? Here’s the truth

Bill Clinton releases searing statement in clap back to Epstein files featuring pictures of him

virginia roberts giuffre

Virginia Giuffre’s book reveals horrific new details about her abuse by Jeffery Epstein

Latest
benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

Disability

Man’s angry letter sparks Twitter fight as Alton Towers bans those with ADHD from disability pass

Kieran Galpin

The park’s new disability rules also stops people with autism and anxiety from queue jumping

harry styles manchester

Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Melissa Drover

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

Hayley Soen

‘My parents also check in during shoots’

Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

Alexander Newman

Jack Anderton was invited to speak at a Cambridge University Association event

The real reason Bridgerton’s makeup suddenly looks so different this season

Hebe Hancock

No more iPhone face?!

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

‘Quiet and shy’: Here’s what Lucy Letby was really like as a student at Chester University

Esther Knowles

Lucy failed a university nursing placement for being too ‘cold’

Celebs wore naked dress

From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

Suchismita Ghosh

They sure made an entrance

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

Disability

Man’s angry letter sparks Twitter fight as Alton Towers bans those with ADHD from disability pass

Kieran Galpin

The park’s new disability rules also stops people with autism and anxiety from queue jumping

harry styles manchester

Harry Styles is coming to Manchester – and apparently this hack might help you secure tickets

Melissa Drover

Sorry if you don’t live in the north I guess x

OnlyFans creator Skylar Mae

21-year-old OnlyFans creator says her gran is her biggest fan, and buys her lingerie for shoots

Hayley Soen

‘My parents also check in during shoots’

Cambridge University Labour society protests outside speech of right-wing political campaigner

Alexander Newman

Jack Anderton was invited to speak at a Cambridge University Association event

The real reason Bridgerton’s makeup suddenly looks so different this season

Hebe Hancock

No more iPhone face?!

Timothée Chalamet mentioned in Epstein Files and alleged Oscars campaign exposed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They talk a bout his controversial Woody Allen film

‘Quiet and shy’: Here’s what Lucy Letby was really like as a student at Chester University

Esther Knowles

Lucy failed a university nursing placement for being too ‘cold’

Celebs wore naked dress

From sheer to shocking: These 10 celebs wore almost nothing on the red carpet and made it fashion

Suchismita Ghosh

They sure made an entrance