Wait, is that viral video of Jeffrey Epstein in prison real? Here’s the truth

Hebe Hancock | News

If you have been anywhere on social media this week, you have likely seen a grainy, 12-second video claiming to show the final moments of Jeffrey Epstein in his prison cell. The footage is everywhere, because it briefly appeared on an official government website.

Credit: Department of Justice

Before you fall down a conspiracy rabbit hole, there is a very simple explanation for why this video is definitely not real.

The confusion started on Monday when the US Department of Justice released the video as part of a massive data dump containing over 11,000 files related to the Epstein case. Because the clip was posted on a Justice.gov URL, many people assumed it was a piece of evidence finally being made public.

In reality, the DOJ included the file because a man from Florida had emailed it to federal investigators in 2021 asking if it was real. The agency is currently under massive pressure to comply with a new transparency law, which has resulted in them uploading almost everything in their files, including random queries from the public.

There are several clear reasons why we know the footage is a fake. Investigation by BBC Verify and Wired magazine traced the clip back to a YouTube video uploaded in 2020 where the creator explicitly stated the footage was a rendering made with 3D graphics. When you look closely at the video, the visual red flags are obvious. The objects in the cell lack three-dimensional depth, and a cluster of shapes near the top of the frame looks more like a video game animation than actual CCTV.

The video also contradicts official records of Epstein’s time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. A 2023 Bureau of Prisons report confirmed that no camera was actually recording inside Epstein’s cell on the night he died.

Credit: Shutterstock/Epstein Estate

The video also shows the cell lights turned on, which is standard for an inmate on suicide watch, but records show Epstein had been removed from suicide watch weeks prior. Even the door in the video does not match the layout of the cell shown in verified crime scene photos.

While the Epstein Library released by the government contains plenty of real and disturbing information, this specific video is just a piece of internet CGI that accidentally ended up in the official archives.

Hebe Hancock | News
‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

