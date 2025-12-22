Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

A picture of Michael Jackson with billionaire and criminal Jeffrey Epstein was released as part of the Epstein files, and now his ex-bodyguard has spoken out.

The Department of Justice released hundreds of thousands of images and documents in connection with the Epstein files last Friday, which included pictures of the prolific pedophile with people like Oprah, Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey. A couple of released images show Jeffrey Epstein with the late superstar Michael Jackson.

In light of these photos being shared across social media, Matt Fiddes, who claims to be an ex-bodyguard of Michael Jackson, made some comments on Instagram, and made a follow-up TikTok.

“We were just viewing houses as Michael wanted to live on Palm Beach so that he could be close to his friend Barry Gibb,” Matt said.

British musician Barry Gibbs from the Bee Gees was good friends with Michael Jackson and they regularly collaborated on music together.

“We never even knew who Epstein was,” Matt continued. “He was not famous then.”

Matt Fiddes was in the documentary Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth, which came out in 2019. He spoke in defence of the singer and claims he never witnessed any crimes.

“He, like the other house owners we viewed that week, wanted a picture with Michael,” Matt claimed in the same comment. “‘Michael would always be polite to everyone he meets.”

He added: “It was making big news as we looked at houses with him on Palm Beach, so I am surprised the truth is not being told.”

“This was in 2003… Epstein was not in his financial circles. Al nonsense!” Matt ended the comment saying.

The pictures released by the Department of Justice don’t have any context added to them, including dates or locations. Many of the pictures are censored, to protect the privacy of the minors who were photographed.

Bill Clinton, who was featured in many of the pictures, recently responded to the backlash against him through a spokesperson.

“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever.”