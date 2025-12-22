The Tab
Epstein

Explaining why Winnie the Pooh was in the Epstein files, as it becomes a viral meme

Piglet was in Jeffrey Epstein’s files as well

Kieran Galpin | News

There were a few faces we were expecting to see in the recently released, and heavily redacted, Epstein files, but never in a million years would I have guessed that Winnie the Pooh and Piglet would make an appearance.

Late last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) finally released the first load of files associated with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. They were heavily redacted, leading to accusations of a cover-up, and now a motion of impeachment has been filed against Attorney General Pam Bondi.

While featuring in the files is not a sign of guilt or wrongdoing, a load of famous faces appeared in the files. Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was featured in the photos, as was Bill Clinton, Peter Mandelson, Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, and Mick Jagger.

Now, there are viral memes and pictures of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet mingling with the disgraced financier, so here’s what we actually know.

Okay, so was Winnie the Pooh actually in Jeffrey Epstein’s files?

Though you might think that Winnie the Pooh’s inclusion in the Epstein files was a creation of the internet, unfortunately, it’s very true. However, again, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean Winnie – or the person in the suit – is accused of any wrongdoing. The same goes for Piglet, who is presumably not involved in some elaborate sex trafficking ring.

As per Inside the Magic, which reports exclusively on the Disney World resorts, the pictures were taken at The Crystal Palace, located on Main Street in Magic Kingdom Park. Though we’re still missing context from the picture, the resturant is known for having characters circulate the room while families are eating in the huge dining hall.

This is not the first time Disney characters and themes have popped up in connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Back in 2023, it emerged that JP Morgan executive Jes Staley referred to the victims as classic Disney Princesses like Snow White and Beauty and the Beast.

The internet reacted how you’d expect it to

When Winnie the Pooh was discovered in the Epstein files, the internet collectively reacted exactly how you’d expect: By turning it into a viral meme.

Alongside a picture of Winnie with a black square over his face, referencing the huge amount of redacted pages in the files, one person joked: “We may never know his identity.”

“Suddenly Winnie the Pooh walking around without pants all the time makes sense,” someone else wrote on Twitter.

A third said: “It’s over. Winnie the Pooh is in the Epstein files.”

Featured image credit: Twitter/Shutterstock

