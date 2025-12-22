The Tab

Bill Clinton releases searing statement in clap back to Epstein files featuring pictures of him

‘They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want’

Hayley Soen

Last week the Epstein files were finally released, and many photos contained former US president, Bill Clinton. His name and photos of him came up multiple times in the files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The images of Bill Clinton, and many others, have been released without context, and it’s not clear when or where some of the pictures were taken. It’s been noted that featuring in photos alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and being mentioned in the files, does not indicate any wrongdoing.

Photos of Bill Clinton included him in a swimming pool alongside Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified woman, and in what appears to be a hot tub, with another unidentified woman.

Bill Clinton in Jeffrey Epstein files

via US Department of Justice

‘This isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be’

Now, a spokesperson for former president Bill Clinton has addressed his name and picture being in the files. They issued a scathing statement, saying Clinton has been used as a “scapegoat” and said the White House is trying to “hide” things.

The spokesperson said: “The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever.

“So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton.

“There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that. Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

Bill Clinton in Jeffrey Epstein files

via US Department of Justice

The US Justice Department released thousands of files Friday last week. The files included photos of Epstein with countless famous people, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger and Kevin Spacey.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote “Oh my!” and added a shocked face emoji, replying to the photo of Clinton in a hot tub.

