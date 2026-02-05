The Tab
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four releasing when

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four is releasing early, so here’s when you can watch it

The schedule has changed

Suchismita Ghosh

So, HBO changed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ schedule, and episode four is actually releasing earlier than expected, which we’re not mad about.

The Game of Thrones spin-off usually releases every Sunday in the US and every Monday in the UK, with 30-minute episodes. But this week, things are a little different, and episode four will arrive earlier than usual.

Basically, the change has been made to avoid clashing with Super Bowl Sunday in the US, which would’ve swallowed up pretty much everything else on telly. So HBO has moved the streaming release forward, and that means UK viewers get it early too.

So, here’s what you actually need to know

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four releasing when

via HBO

Episode four, titled Seven, will drop early on streaming this week. In the US, it’ll release on HBO Max at 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET on Friday 6 February. That’s a full few days earlier than normal, which feels like a small gift after last episode’s tension.

For UK viewers, you’re also getting it early. The episode will be available to watch from 8:01am on Friday 6 February on NOW. So, technically, you could start your day with Dunk, Egg, and a looming trial by combat if that’s how you like to live.

If you prefer watching it the traditional way, nothing’s changing there. Episode four will still air on HBO on Sunday night, and in the UK it’ll broadcast on Sky Atlantic shortly after, as usual.

Because this has confused loads of people, here’s the full UK release schedule for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms:

Episode 1 – Out now

Episode 2 – Out now

Episode 3 – Out now

Episode 4 – Friday 6 February

Episode 5 – Monday 16 February

Episode 6 (Season finale) – Monday 23 February

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is only six episodes long, which means we’re officially halfway through the season. Things are getting real now, and getting two episodes in the same week honestly feels like a treat.

Setting a reminder immediately.

Suchismita Ghosh

