All the cosmetic work The Apprentice’s Karren Brady has had done in £50k transformation

3 hours ago

The new 20th anniversary series of The Apprentice is underway and everyone can’t stop talking about how unreal Karren Brady looks. She’s undergone a major transformation over the past few years, with a strict gym routine and lots of cosmetic treatments to keep her looking young. So, here’s a closer look at everything she’s had done.

Karren Brady had a £3.5k non-surgical facelift in 2024

Karren goes to Dr Rita Rakus at her Knightsbridge, London, clinic for all her cosmetic tweakments, including a £3.5k non-surgical face lift called Softwave in 2024 that tightens the skin without using any fillers or surgery.

“Baroness Karren Brady looking as beautiful and as young as ever. Karren has been coming to the clinic to see Dr Rita for over 15 years for different treatments, including the amazing Softwave,” Dr Rita wrote on Instagram.

Softwave is a fancy ultrasound device that firms the skin and reduces wrinkles by stimulating natural collagen in the skin.

She also had this fancy skin-tightening treatment that costs £5k

In the same year, Karren opened up about having an expensive laser treatment called EndoliftX that tightened the skin on her body.

“I never thought I’d have the confidence to wear short sleeves again, but after a course of Exion skin tightening with radio frequency, I can,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Exion uses radiofrequency and targeted ultrasound to naturally boost hyaluronic acid by up to 224 per cent, while stimulating collagen and elastin for smoother, firmer, more youthful-looking skin – all with no needles, no pain, and no downtime. Bring on the sleeveless tops!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baroness Karren Brady CBE (@karren_brady_official)

And more skin-tightening body treatments costing another £5k

The Apprentice host has also had Emerald and EVRL lasers, which tighten the skin on the body and shrink fat cells and usually cost around £3k for 10 sessions.

“The Emerald Laser treatments have improved the shape and tone of my body, also my skin feels noticeably lighter and smoother. I’m really impressed with how much I feel overall,” Brady said.

“Additionally, the EVRL laser has done wonders for my shoulder pain – it’s greatly relieved my discomfort and improved my mobility. I couldn’t be more pleased with the improvements in both my appearance and health. Highly recommend.”

Plus, she’s a fan of Emsculpt, another body contouring treatment that uses radio frequency and magnetic energy to reduce fat and tighten skin. A course of four sessions will set you back a crazy £2k.

Karren’s had Botox in the past, but now stays away from fillers

The 56-year-old has had Botox before but completely stays away from fillers now, telling The Sun: “I’ve had a bit of Botox [in the past], but I do like my forehead to move and I can’t stand that rubber-faced look.”

She added: “I’ve never had any surgery, but I have a lot of treatments – and I mean a lot of treatments – at the Dr Rita Rakus Clinic in London. I don’t do fillers, as that terrifies me, but I do have lots of laser facials.”

A single laser facial session can cost anywhere from £150 to over £1k. She says she gets them regularly, which must cost her a fortune.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baroness Karren Brady CBE (@karren_brady_official)

Oh, and her teeth cost upwards of £26k too

Karren also “appears to have had porcelain veneers,” leading cosmetic dentist Dr Rhona Eskander told The Telegraph. With one tooth costing £1,300, her mouth must be worth at least £26k.

“You can see how they create a uniform, symmetrical smile with a bright white shade that reflects light evenly. Veneers like these are designed to mask imperfections in colour and shape, while enhancing harmony with the lips and face,” the expert said.

She also regularly has her hair balayaged and bouncy blow-dried, costing at least £300 per month, and makes sure her nails are perfect. Wow!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Instagram