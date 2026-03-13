Pub trip loading! Sun’s out so here are the Cardiff pub gardens to get a head start on

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As spring finally arrives, the days of soggy jeans and battling inside out umbrellas starts to fade away. One sighting of the sun and students across the city flock outdoors to make the most of it. In a place where good weather never lasts long, knowing the best pub gardens is crucial.

Whether it’s after a long day of lectures or a weekend catch-up with friends, here are some of the best pub gardens in Cardiff to soak up the sun.

1. Brewhouse & Kitchen – Pontcanna

Just a short walk from Sophia gardens, the Garden at Brewhouse & Kitchen is the go-to spot to relax after a day of sunbathing or a kick-about in Bute Park. While it’s slightly pricier than the usual Cathays student spots, the trade-off comes in the form of their essential summer spritzes. With two outdoor spaces filled with small huts, heaters and blankets, you can linger well past sunset.

2. Pontcanna Inn – Pontcanna

Another honourable mention close to Bute park, with a vast range of seating that is hit by the sun perfectly. Slightly more local vibe but is a 100 per cent worth the walk over. Also a perfect place for sports with TVs all around the pub, even outside in the garden at the back. You might even run into a famous rugby player if you’re lucky!

3. Pen & Wig

Less than a five minute walk from Cardiff university students union, the Penn and Wig is a cosy pub with an ideal pub garden with lots of cover just in case the weather decides it wants to switch up. Alongside good pints you can get some delicious food and best part is it is a dog-friendly pub as well.

4. The Mount Stuart – Cardiff Bay

A spoons is always a safe bet for a cheap pub trip, and unfortunately most of them in the city centre have pretty disappointing gardens. However, a short train journey to venture out to Cardiff Bay and you can get gorgeous waterfront views of Mermaid Quay. Definitely an underrated mention and might inspire you to step outside your usual go-to spots.

5. The Botanist – Cardiff Central

Although its not technically a pub, if you’re looking for a more classy upmarket vibe, The Botanist is perfect. The bar offers a rooftop terrest covered in plants and fairy lights making it feel like you’ve escaped city life. Perfect if you’re obsessed with cocktails and watching the sunset.

6. The Flora – Cathays

This is a pub ideal for those who don’t want to walk too far from home as it is very central to our Cathays residents. The Flora is another student favourite that is great again for a pub roast alongside a nice drink in the sun. Despite the garden being on the smaller side compared to other Cathays favourites, the outside pool table makes up for it.

7. The Woodville – Cathays

Situated right in the heart of Cathays, it’s a known favourite and a close walk for most students whether it’s from accommodations, lectures or the SU. The garden provides both a section with umbrellas for shade from the hot sun as well as a terrest with benches to get a good tan while you sip your crisp pint. Extra bonus points for the Mixr deals to make it a cheap pub trip.

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