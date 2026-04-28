King’s College London spent over £37,000 on protest-related legal advice

King’s was one of 12 universities that paid an external company to monitor students’ social media

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King’s College London spent £37,162 on legal advice about campus protests between January 2024 and January 2026.

The figure was released in response to a Freedom of Information request submitted by Roar News.

King’s also sought legal advice on unrelated issues during this time, though these costs were included in overall legal bills. An additional £4,000, plus £225 in counsel fees, was spent on land registry searches to confirm whether King’s or Westminster City Council owned certain areas of land.

Compared to other major universities, King’s spent less on protest-related legal advice. As reported by Varsity in 2025, The University of Cambridge spent £402,868, while Queen Mary University of London spent £246,513 on similar costs.

In this time, various protests have occurred at KCL, including the pro-Palestine encampments that took place between May to August 2024 which restarted in May 2025. The first encampment ended after KCL set an eviction deadline. Protesters called for condemning the conflict in Gaza, boycotting Israeli universities, divesting, helping rebuild Gaza’s education system, and protecting students’ free speech.

Protests continued in October 2025, after a student was allegedly suspended over his pro-Palestine activism. The university was accused of endangering his life as his suspension left him vulnerable to deportation to his home country, Egypt, where he previously faced persecution. Students told Roar News they were concerned about protesting without face coverings following this.

Student protests at King’s have often been met by external counter-protesters. On 11th December 2025, pro-Palestine students held an “emergency protest” after representatives from the Israeli Embassy visited the campus.

Last week, Al Jazeera reported King’s was among 12 universities that paid Horus Security Consultancy Limited to monitor pro-Palestine students’ social media. The company has been paid at least £440,000 by universities since 2022.

A spokesperson for King’s College London said: “We have a long history of activism and protest at King’s, and support the right to protest. We have a duty to ensure that protest activity is safe, lawful, and does not infringe upon the rights of others to their freedom of expression, and where needed we will seek external legal support in helping us to uphold this duty.”

Cambridge University, Queen Mary University and the Israeli Embassy have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via kclstands4justice