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People find ‘evidence’ iconic Love Is Blind couple who’ve been married for four years have split

I’m crying this can’t be true

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Um, people think they’ve found “evidence” that a very iconic Love Is Blind couple have split up, and may have got a divorce. I can’t deal with if this is true.

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah met and fell in love in the season four pods of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, and then got married during the finale episode. Their wedding day was May 6th, 2022 and they have been happily married, living together in Seattle ever since. That would mean just next week would mark their four-year anniversary.

But, Reddit is wondering if something is going on. “Are Chelsea and Kwame still together?,” one post questioned. “She had a recent photoshoot and she wasn’t wearing her rings? She has also removed Appiah as her last name on Instagram. Kwame did give her flowers for her birthday though and it seemed like they were in a soccer game together. It’s just I’ve never seen her not wearing her rings. I hope I’m wrong!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kwame Appiah (@ayokwam)

The comments are pretty mixed. One said: “I would say removing his last name is def sus. But her latest story is cheering him on in a sports broadcast so probably still together.”

Another added that Chelsea has worn her ring in other photos, and the recent shoot might have just styled her differently. They added: “Her most recent photos have her wearing a ring. And her current story has mentions of Kwame. Considering she’s always in pink I wouldn’t be surprised if this shoot someone else styled her and just had her wearing that only green ring.”

Right now, it’s all just rumour and Chelsea and Kwame have not spoken out. They last posted an update in March, of them singing in the car together, appearing to still be in marital bliss.

So, I’m praying this turns out to be nothing!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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