The Love Is Blind rich list 2026: The 12 most loaded cast members the show has ever produced

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In the ripe year of 2026, Love Is Blind has made so many cast members mega rich, there’s an actual rich list of former pod daters. If the show didn’t at least get them love, it boosted their bank balances enough.

A few cast members were mega rich before they event went on the show, and others have used the platform the show gave them to make their millions. But no matter how they got there, some of the cast are hugely wealthy now.

12. Bartise Bowden – $500k

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Bartise is a regular on Netflix now, having done Perfect Match after Love Is Blind. He also launched an OnlyFans, just for good measure. Before TV, he has worked as a senior analyst, which is where he made most of this money.

11. Alexa Alfia – $1million

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Alexa was loaded before the show. Prior to the pods, Alexa was working as an insurance agency owner – her company is called Alexa Alfia Allstate Agency. According to reports, Alexa had a rumoured net worth of $700k – without the show. Now, she can add successful influencer and reality TV star to her portfolio, which has boosted her to millionaire status.

10. Deepti Vempati – $1million

Deepti might have not found love with Shake, but she’s cashed in on the show nonetheless. She’s raking in six figures as an influencer, and has launched a podcast called Out Of The Pods – which she hosts with fellow cast member, Natalie Lee.

9. Damian Powers – $1million

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Damian has reportedly become a millionaire since appearing on Love Is Blind season one. Most of this is said to be through working as an influencer. He also has an OnlyFans, but maybe the less said about that, the better.

8. Jessica Barrett – $1million

Jessica has only just been on the show, so her wealth was earned by herself, without Netflix. She works as an infectious disease physician. Jessica was the highest earner in the Love Is Blind season 10 cast, with an estimated salary of $280k.

As well as this, Jessica owns a massive $740k home – that we saw on the show. Her house is situated on 0.28 acres of land, and it boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s been estimated she might have a net worth of around $1million.

7. Sparkle Megan – $1million

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Sparkle Megan spent her whole season telling us all she’s rich. And yes, she is. She is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Veyda, a health membership brand. She said on the show that she used to work in the gas and oil industry.

According to reports, before the show she had a net worth of $1million. She’s now seeing a multi-millionaire CEO, too.

6. Giannina ‘Gigi’ Gibelli – $1million

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Gigi has become a huge success since the show. She might not have found love, but it catapulted her career. She’s launched her own brand since the show, and become a hugely successful influencer.

She’s now with fellow reality TV star Blake Horstmann, and together they are hosting a new digital series called Starcrossed. In the show, loads of fellow dating show alums continue their search for love.

5. Lauren Speed-Hamilton – $1.5million

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It wouldn’t be right if Lauren and Cameron weren’t on this list. They ARE Love Is Blind. Lauren has continued to grow since being on the show. She’s now a successful entrepreneur, host, author and creative.

Since finding love on the show, Lauren and her husband Cameron have written a book together called Leap Of Faith, and launched a YouTube channel. She is the co-host of MTV’s dating show Match Me If You Can and has launched a non-profit wellness brand.

Lauren also does a lot of Instagram sponsored posts, with her millions of followers, meaning she can charge brands thousands to work with her. She has also just launched her own podcast, so the ventures keep on coming for her. All of her work has helped make her a millionaire, with a net worth of $1.5million.

5. Bliss Poureetezadi – $2million

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Bliss got everything from the show. A career boost, and a gorgeous love story and family. After being in the pods, she’s launched an entire influencer career. She has over 750k Instagram followers, and posts lifestyle content. Bliss is also a podcast host.

4. Zack Goytowski – $2million

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Of course, Bliss’ husband Zack is thriving too! They have a reported net worth of the same amount, both estimated at $2million. Zack is Bliss’ co-host on their podcast, and he has over 500k Instagram followers.

3. Natalie Lee – $2million

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Natalie Lee had a hugely successful corporate career before Love Is Blind, and has only been adding to that since. As well as the podcast she co-hosts with Deepti, Natalie is now working as an influencer, doing loads of sponsored posts on Instagram. She works as a management consultant and content creator and has said she is making six figures from being an influencer.

2. Cameron Hamilton – $2million

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Cameron has done a lot of work with his wife Lauren since the show, with their book and YouTube channel. They started “Hanging with the Hamiltons”, a YouTube channel which follows their day-to-day lives, and also have a merch line. Podcast appearances and brand deals hate to see these two coming.

As well as all this, Cameron has continued to work as a scientist. He has worked as a data science consultant for Weill Cornell Medicine, and also founded his own company, Alliance AI, in 2019. He now works with an investment company, too.

1. Leo Braudy – $6million

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Leo is another Love Is Blind cast member who was mega rich before he’d even stepped foot in the pods. He spent his entire time on the show bragging about wearing a Rolex, being rich and being an art dealer. Speaking of his wealth, Leo said: “I’m fortunate. I have an interesting and lucrative job. I’m an art dealer. It’s a family business. I actually own it now.”

Leo became the head of Capital Art Advisory, which he took over from his grandparents. As for how rich Leo actually is, it’s been estimated he could be worth up to $6million as a result of his various businesses, as well as having control over the family business.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.