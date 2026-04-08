The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson: Inside Colin Strickland’s life and where he is now

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Netflix has just released The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson, which tells the story of the cyclist’s murder. She was killed in 2022. At the time, Colin Strickland was one of the biggest names in gravel cycling. His relationship with Mo tied him up in the case.

Colin Strickland features in the new Netflix documentary about what happened, but not all of his story to date was told. Since the tragedy, Colin has stepped away from cycling, and completely changed his life.

Here’s what happened, and what he’s up to now.

Who is Colin Strickland and what was his relationship with Moriah Wilson?

Born in Texas, Colin Strickland was a rising gravel cyclist. In early 2021 and late 2022, he became romantically involved, on and off, with yoga instructor, Kaitlin Armstrong. They had met in 2019, through a dating app. At the same time, he was friends with fellow cyclist, Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Colin and Moriah met in 2021, at a gravel race.

By 2022, he was well known in the cycling world, and had won races across the world. Colin was backed by brand sponsorships, and shared a lot of his sport on socials, earning money as an influencer.

During one of the periods in which Colin and Armstrong had split, he briefly dated Moriah. However, the pair soon realised they were better as friends, and ended anything romantic between them. However, that didn’t stop the jealousy from Kaitlin Armstrong.

An interview with Colin that featured in the Netflix doc explained his dynamic with Moriah. “I had a girlfriend,” he said. “We didn’t have any romantic conversations at all. We just talked about her future career.”

Colin and Moriah stayed friends, and on May 11th 2022 they met up when Moriah had been visiting the same place Colin lived. They met up to grab some food, and simply chat about their mutual love of their shared sport.

Colin had lied to Armstrong about where he was, which made her even more jealous. She had tracked his phone, and followed him as he dropped Moriah off home. In a fit of rage, she then went to the apartment where Moriah Wilson had been staying, and shot her dead.

Police began to get suspicious of Armstrong, so she fled and attempted to change her appearance. In June 2022 she was tracked down and arrested for murder. In 2023, Armstrong was convicted of killing Moriah Wilson. She was sentenced to 90 years.

Where is Colin Strickland now and what is his life like?

Colin Strickland has not competed in cycling since the 2022 tragedy. Despite being ruled out as a suspect in the murder, his life turned upside down from then onwards, and has never been the same since. He testified in the murder case, and then kept a low profile.

Speaking of how his life has changed since, Colin told CyclingNews in 2025: “Every aspect of it was just horrific and wasteful. I immediately had no interest in cycling. Period. Everything was burning, like my whole world was on fire. There would have been no bike racing under any circumstances. This would be completely toxic to me, and I couldn’t do that.”

He explained that sponsorship deals fell through, as brands didn’t want to “fuel the fire”, despite his innocence. Colin added: “The bomb went off in my world, and I’m still recovering from the shell shock of just trying to make sense of it all. I have not made sense of it yet, and I’m not sure I ever will. It brings me so much heartbreak.”

Colin, who is 39 now, confirmed he now has a “whole difference space” and world away from cycling. Very few of his former competitors and athlete friends have stayed in touch. He now works in automotive restoration for Spartan trailers and collectable vehicles. He is also restoring a 1915 house, and helped his mother buy a home near his new residence in central Texas.

In the Netflix documentary, Colin spoke of his deep “regret” around what happened. “I regret everything,” he said. “I’m ashamed of everything I’ve done. I would have never f*cking started bike racing, not ever met Kaitlin, not ever met Moriah, not ever spoke with Moriah in private. Every single thing, because it all led to this.”

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.