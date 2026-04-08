Birmingham University has partnered with Warwickshire County Cricket Club

The collaboration aims to break down barriers in education and sport

2 hours ago

The University of Birmingham and Warwickshire County Cricket Club have joined forces in a new partnership designed to boost education, research, and cricket across the West Midlands.

The collaboration aims to break down barriers in both education and sport, providing more opportunities for young people, regardless of their background, to develop their skills and talents.

The partnership will combine the university’s academic expertise with Warwickshire’s sporting excellence to improve performance and enhance talent development.

Professor Deborah Longworth, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education at the University of Birmingham, said: “As the official university partner of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, this partnership reflects the University of Birmingham’s deep commitment to the region, and our belief that education and sport share the power to transform lives.”

The focus will be on improving research and innovation, particularly in sports science and data analysis, to support Warwickshire’s men’s and women’s teams. The collaboration will also offer student placements and new opportunities for community engagement.

With the university ranked in the top 10 globally for sport, the partnership adds to its impressive cricket legacy, including the honorary graduation of England cricketer Chris Woakes in 2022. Students like Amu Surenkumar and Meg Austin, both EDCAP scholars, currently play in Warwickshire’s women’s cricket team.

One major benefit is that players in Warwickshire’s Youth Pathway (ages 10-18) will now receive free playing kits and no programme fees, ensuring that cost is no longer a barrier to participation. The university’s logo will also appear on Warwickshire kits starting in 2026.

Warwickshire’s Performance Director James Thomas highlighted the significance of the partnership: “Removing financial barriers is a critical step in making sure every talented young cricketer in our region has a genuine opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

The partnership marks a significant step forward in creating a more inclusive and accessible pathway for young cricketers, with both institutions firmly committed to supporting sport, education, and local communities.

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