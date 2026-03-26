The best three UK universities for each subject in 2026, based on the QS World Rankings

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The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 are out, so you can see exactly how good (or how rubbish) your uni is for each course. To spare you from scrolling through 55 separate league tables, here’s a guide to the best three UK universities for every subject in 2026.

Unsurprisingly, Oxbridge tops lots of the rankings. But plenty of less famous unis from outside the Russell Group did really well in the league tables, too. Who knew that Loughborough University was the best uni in the whole wide world for sports-related subjects?!

An asterisk (*) by a uni indicates it’s also ranked as the best university in the world for that subject.

So, here are the top three UK universities for each subject in 2026, according to the new QS World University Rankings:

Accounting and finance

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. London School of Economics and Political Science

Agriculture and forestry

1. University of Reading

2. University of East Anglia (UEA)

3. University of Nottingham

Anatomy and physiology

1.* University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. University College London (UCL)

Anthropology

1.* University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. University College London (UCL)

Archaeology

1.* University of Cambridge

2. University of Oxford

3. University College London (UCL)

Architecture and built environment

1.* University College London (UCL)

2. Manchester School of Architecture

3. University of Cambridge

Art history

1.* Courtauld Institute

2. University College London (UCL)

3. Royal College of Art

Art and design

1.* Royal College of Art

2. University of the Arts London (UAL)

3. Glasgow School of Art

Biological sciences

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. Imperial College London

Business and management studies

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. London Business School

Chemistry

1. University of Cambridge

2. University of Oxford

3. Imperial College London

Classics and ancient history

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of St Andrews

Communication and media studies

1. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

2. University of Cambridge

3. Goldsmiths University of London

Computer science and information systems

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. Imperial College London

Data science and artificial intelligence

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. Imperial College London

Dentistry

1. King’s College London (KCL)

2. Queen Mary University of London

3. University of Birmingham

Development studies

1.* University of Sussex

2. SOAS University of London

3. University of Oxford

Earth and marine sciences

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of Leeds

Economics and econometrics

1. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

2. University of Oxford

3. University of Cambridge

Education and training

1. University College London (UCL)

2. University of Oxford

3. University of Cambridge

Engineering – chemical

1. Imperial College London

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of Oxford

Engineering – civil and structural

1. Imperial College London

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of Oxford

Engineering – electrical and electronic

1. University of Cambridge

2. University of Oxford

3. Imperial College London

Engineering – mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing

1. University of Cambridge

2. University of Oxford

3. Imperial College London

Engineering – mineral and mining

1. Imperial College London

2. University of Exeter

3. University of Leeds

Engineering – petroleum

1. Imperial College London

2. Heriot-Watt University

3. University of Manchester

English language and literature

1.* University of Cambridge

2. University of Oxford

3. University of Edinburgh

Environmental sciences

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. Imperial College London

Geography

1. University of Oxford

2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

3. University of Cambridge

Geology

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of Leeds

Geophysics

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of Leeds

History

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

Hospitality and leisure management

1. University of Surrey

2. Oxford Brookes University

3. Bournemouth University

Law and legal studies

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

Library and information management

1.* University of Sheffield

2. University College London (UCL)

3. University of Strathclyde

Linguistics

1. Lancaster University

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of Oxford

Marketing

1. University of Cambridge

2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

3. London Business School

Materials science

1. University of Cambridge

2. University of Oxford

3. Imperial College London

Mathematics

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. Imperial College London

Medicine

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. University College London (UCL)

Modern languages

1.* University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. University of Edinburgh

Music

1. Royal College of Music

2. Guildhall School of Music and Drama

3. Royal Academy of Music

Nursing

1. King’s College London (KCL)

2. University of Manchester

3. University of Southampton

Performing arts

1. Royal College of Music

2. Guildhall School of Music and Drama

3. Royal Academy of Music

Pharmacy and pharmacology

1. University College London (UCL)

2. University of Oxford

3. University of Cambridge

Philosophy

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

Physics and astronomy

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. Imperial College London

Politics

1. University of Oxford

2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

3. University of Cambridge

Psychology

1. University of Cambridge

2. University of Oxford

3. University College London (UCL)

Social policy and administration

1. University of Oxford

2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

3. University of Cambridge

Sociology

1. University of Oxford

2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

3. University of Cambridge

Sports-related subjects

1.* Loughborough University

2. University of Birmingham

3. University of Bath

Statistics and operational research

1. University of Oxford

2. University of Cambridge

3. Imperial College London

Theology, divinity and religious studies

1. University of Oxford

2. Durham University

3. University of Cambridge

Veterinary Science

1. Royal Veterinary College, University of London

2. University of Edinburgh

3. University of Liverpool

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