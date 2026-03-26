The best three UK universities for each subject in 2026, based on the QS World Rankings
Nope, Oxbridge isn’t the best at everything
The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 are out, so you can see exactly how good (or how rubbish) your uni is for each course. To spare you from scrolling through 55 separate league tables, here’s a guide to the best three UK universities for every subject in 2026.
Unsurprisingly, Oxbridge tops lots of the rankings. But plenty of less famous unis from outside the Russell Group did really well in the league tables, too. Who knew that Loughborough University was the best uni in the whole wide world for sports-related subjects?!
An asterisk (*) by a uni indicates it’s also ranked as the best university in the world for that subject.
So, here are the top three UK universities for each subject in 2026, according to the new QS World University Rankings:
Accounting and finance
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. London School of Economics and Political Science
Agriculture and forestry
1. University of Reading
2. University of East Anglia (UEA)
3. University of Nottingham
Anatomy and physiology
1.* University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. University College London (UCL)
Anthropology
1.* University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. University College London (UCL)
Archaeology
1.* University of Cambridge
2. University of Oxford
3. University College London (UCL)
Architecture and built environment
1.* University College London (UCL)
2. Manchester School of Architecture
3. University of Cambridge
Art history
1.* Courtauld Institute
2. University College London (UCL)
3. Royal College of Art
Art and design
1.* Royal College of Art
2. University of the Arts London (UAL)
3. Glasgow School of Art
Biological sciences
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. Imperial College London
Business and management studies
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. London Business School
Chemistry
1. University of Cambridge
2. University of Oxford
3. Imperial College London
Classics and ancient history
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. University of St Andrews
Communication and media studies
1. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
2. University of Cambridge
3. Goldsmiths University of London
Computer science and information systems
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. Imperial College London
Data science and artificial intelligence
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. Imperial College London
Dentistry
1. King’s College London (KCL)
2. Queen Mary University of London
3. University of Birmingham
Development studies
1.* University of Sussex
2. SOAS University of London
3. University of Oxford
Earth and marine sciences
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. University of Leeds
Economics and econometrics
1. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
2. University of Oxford
3. University of Cambridge
Education and training
1. University College London (UCL)
2. University of Oxford
3. University of Cambridge
Engineering – chemical
1. Imperial College London
2. University of Cambridge
3. University of Oxford
Engineering – civil and structural
1. Imperial College London
2. University of Cambridge
3. University of Oxford
Engineering – electrical and electronic
1. University of Cambridge
2. University of Oxford
3. Imperial College London
Engineering – mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing
1. University of Cambridge
2. University of Oxford
3. Imperial College London
Engineering – mineral and mining
1. Imperial College London
2. University of Exeter
3. University of Leeds
Engineering – petroleum
1. Imperial College London
2. Heriot-Watt University
3. University of Manchester
English language and literature
1.* University of Cambridge
2. University of Oxford
3. University of Edinburgh
Environmental sciences
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. Imperial College London
Geography
1. University of Oxford
2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
3. University of Cambridge
Geology
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. University of Leeds
Geophysics
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. University of Leeds
History
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
Hospitality and leisure management
1. University of Surrey
2. Oxford Brookes University
3. Bournemouth University
Law and legal studies
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
Library and information management
1.* University of Sheffield
2. University College London (UCL)
3. University of Strathclyde
Linguistics
1. Lancaster University
2. University of Cambridge
3. University of Oxford
Marketing
1. University of Cambridge
2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
3. London Business School
Materials science
1. University of Cambridge
2. University of Oxford
3. Imperial College London
Mathematics
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. Imperial College London
Medicine
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. University College London (UCL)
Modern languages
1.* University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. University of Edinburgh
Music
1. Royal College of Music
2. Guildhall School of Music and Drama
3. Royal Academy of Music
Nursing
1. King’s College London (KCL)
2. University of Manchester
3. University of Southampton
Performing arts
1. Royal College of Music
2. Guildhall School of Music and Drama
3. Royal Academy of Music
Pharmacy and pharmacology
1. University College London (UCL)
2. University of Oxford
3. University of Cambridge
Philosophy
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
Physics and astronomy
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. Imperial College London
Politics
1. University of Oxford
2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
3. University of Cambridge
Psychology
1. University of Cambridge
2. University of Oxford
3. University College London (UCL)
Social policy and administration
1. University of Oxford
2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
3. University of Cambridge
Sociology
1. University of Oxford
2. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
3. University of Cambridge
Sports-related subjects
1.* Loughborough University
2. University of Birmingham
3. University of Bath
Statistics and operational research
1. University of Oxford
2. University of Cambridge
3. Imperial College London
Theology, divinity and religious studies
1. University of Oxford
2. Durham University
3. University of Cambridge
Veterinary Science
1. Royal Veterinary College, University of London
2. University of Edinburgh
3. University of Liverpool
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