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Here’s how to turn off Instagram Instants, because thankfully you can get rid of it

Nobody asked for this

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Instagram just launched a brand new feature called Instants and it’s another thing nobody wanted or asked for, so here’s how to turn it off.

The social media platform describes it as “a new way to share in the moment – with spontaneous, unfiltered photos– with friends”. Basically, it’s like sending a Snapchat to all your followers. You send an Instant and your followers are notified that you posted one. Then, they can open it and see the photo. But once they open it, it disappears and can’t be viewed again.

“We want to make it easier to share in the moment with friends — so we’re introducing Instants, a new way to share casual, everyday photos that disappear after your friends view them,” Instagram said. “Instants live in the bottom right corner of your Instagram inbox, and with a simple tap of the camera, you can share photos with close friends or mutuals (followers you follow back). No edits, no pressure, just life as it happens.”

Credit: Instagram

Instants save in your archive for up to a year and can be shared as a recap to Stories. Friends can reply to them, and the replies go straight to the DMs.

Thankfully, and very unexpectedly, Instagram has made it so you can get rid of the feature completely. Yay! Here’s a step-by-step guide that explains exactly how to do it.

Here’s how to turn off Instagram Instants for good

To turn the new feature off, follow these steps:

  1. Open Instagram
  2. Go to your profile
  3. Click on the three lines in the top right-hand corner to open the Settings
  4. Press Notifications
  5. Click on Instants
  6. Select the Off box

Credit: Instagram

Now, Instants will be completely removed from your app, and they’ll be gone for good. Thank god! This is honestly the best thing Instagram has ever done.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Instagram Technology Trends
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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