Controversial streamer Chud The Builder charged with attempted murder after violent incident

He streamed right after the shooting

3 hours ago

Chud The Builder, a streamer known for shouting racist slurs at black people, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The streamer, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly, has built a reputation for his rage bait content on Kick. During his livestreams, he’s earned a reputation for racist and derogatory language towards black people, calling them chimps and yelling the n-word at them.

But yesterday, Dalton was involved in an incident outside of a Tennessee courthouse. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared a news release detailing the incident, according to authorities.

“Deputies detained two adult males involved in a physical altercation that escalated to gunfire,” they said. “Both individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.”

It is unclear what led to the altercation. The other adult male has remained unidentified. Dalton described the man as a “chimp”, a racist term he regularly uses to refer to black people.

Chud The Builder has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and employing a firearm after shooting a man and nearly killing him 😳 He was known for going around calling black people the N word pic.twitter.com/sij5aDkCR8 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 14, 2026

“He said, ‘You start saying all that chimp out s**t to me and ‘imma hit you,’ and he hit me, he started whaling on me,” Dalton said in a livestream right after the incident.

The 28-year-old has now been hit with an attempted murder charge, as well as employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon.

Sheriff John Fuson shared a statement after the incident, highlighting the violent incident.

“It’s unfortunate that incidents like this are happening in our community,” Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said in the statement. “This kind of violence won’t be tolerated, and our office will work to make sure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Right before this incident, Dalton was arrested at a Nashville restaurant. He is also facing charges for theft of services, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

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