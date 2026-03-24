‘Wholesome’ viral streamer Gymskin is actually a lot more problematic than you think

3 hours ago

Gymskin is everywhere right now and has built a reputation as the streamer who’s nice to everyone, but he’s already been in problematic controversies.

The streamer, whose real name is Jack, went viral this past month for his IRL streams, in which he walks around Essex with everyone from fellow streamer friends to his dad and brother. The random encounters that come from just walking around make his streams really entertaining.

Instagram and TikTok clip accounts have been sharing snippets from his streams multiple times a day, pushing him into the For You pages of millions of people. Unlike the reputation a lot of other IRL streamers get, Gym has been praised as a really wholesome and sweet guy. But he actually hangs around some really controversial people.

Gymskin is associated with the very problematic HSTikkyTokky

Although they’ve stopped streaming together recently, Gym and HSTikkyTokky have collaborated multiple times. HSTikkyTokky, known in real life as Harrison, was one of the subjects of Louis Theroux’s recent Netflix documentary on the mansosphere.

In the doc, HS is accused of being homophobic and a misogynist, insisting that he’d do his son down if he were gay and talking really disrespectfully about women. So the fact that Gym hangs around HS is genuinely really disappointing. Gym hasn’t echoed any of the harmful things HS says regularly, and even refused to answer misogynistic questions in a street interview, but his choice to collaborate with him has people looking at Gym sideways.

He refused to say Free Palestine on stream because it was ‘too controversial’

In another stream, a viewer donates to Gym and asks him to say Free Palestine. The streamer completely refuses, saying he doesn’t do anything “too controversial”. Based on the comments on the viral clip, many of his viewers were disappointed by this.

“Oh, crap, was starting to like this guy too,” said one comment on TikTok.

“Cmon man, this is disappointing :(,” said another.

The Tab has reached out to Jack (Gymskin) for comment

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