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Louis Theroux doc cut scene

This cut HSTikkyTokky scene from Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc reveals a concerning reality

It’s actually terrifying

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Netflix’s Inside the Manosphere ends on a pretty unsettling note, but one scene in Louis Theroux’s doc that didn’t even make the final cut might be even more concerning.

So, there was a scene involving HSTikkyTokky that the team filmed, but decided not to include. And according to the director, it really shows just how deep this all goes.

Throughout the documentary, men in the manosphere are shown being approached by loads of young fans when they’re out with Louis Theroux. And it’s not just adults. It’s teenagers, and sometimes even younger kids. And that’s kind of the worrying part.

Speaking about the cut scene, director Adrian Choa told The Standard, “We shot this meal with him [HSTikkyTokky], which didn’t make the cut, but there were literally eight or nine year olds coming up to us.”

Eight or nine.

So, it’s not just older teens watching this content, it’s kids who are still in primary school. HSTikkyTokky has addressed being approached by young kids, saying it’s not his responsibility but their parents’, and that they aren’t his target audience.

One of the final shots features HSTikkyTokky on a livestream, being embraced by a fan who “can’t be much older than seven.” And that alone says a lot.

It kind of underlines the bigger point the film is making, that these influencers aren’t just speaking to adults. They’re reaching really young audiences, whether intentionally or not.

It’s less ‘niche internet’ and more mainstream than you might think

Louis Theroux doc cut scene

via Netflix

Choa also made it clear that, as extreme as some of these views might sound, their appeal is very real. As he put it, “As ridiculous as these men may seem to many, their appeal to young boys is undeniable.”

So while it might be easy to dismiss this as just online noise, moments like this show it’s actually landing, and landing with kids, which is genuinely concerning.

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More on: documentary HSTikkyTokky Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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