Director reveals real reason Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc didn’t focus on the impact of women

This is one of the main issues people have raised

4 hours ago

One of the main issues people have raised about Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc is that it leaves out the impact these views have on women, and the director has explained why.

The Netflix documentary, led by Louis Theroux, looks into the world of manosphere influencers, but instead of centring women’s experiences, it sticks closely to the men creating the content.

According to director Adrian Choa, that was actually a very deliberate choice.

So, why didn’t they focus on women?

In an interview with the Standard, he explained, “There were so many ways this film could have been. It could be a true crime doc about the Tates, it could be speaking to victims, or it could be pearl-clutching and taking it really seriously about this kind of terrifying new world.”

So, they were fully aware they could have made a very different kind of documentary. But that’s just not what they wanted to do.

He added, “But I think that’s not how a Louis film normally plays, and it’s not the kind of film I like to make, either.”

Basically, the aim wasn’t to make something heavy-handed or overly dramatic, even though the subject matter is pretty serious. Instead of focusing on the impact on women, the documentary tries to look at the people driving the content itself, and, in a way, expose it.

Choa explained, “I think that it’s really easy to come in with this sort of judgmental, ominous tone, which takes these guys at their word.”

He went on to say, “And they would actually love to be portrayed like that. But the reality behind it is often a lot more daft, or completely constructed. And we really wanted to get behind that.”

So rather than presenting these influencers as powerful or dangerous figures straight away, the idea was to dig a bit deeper and show what’s really going on underneath.

I feel, at the end of the day, the documentary isn’t trying to ignore the impact on women. It’s just approaching the issue from a different angle. Instead of focusing on the effects, it looks at the source. And it’s much more in line with how Louis Theroux tells stories.

But maybe Netflix will release a sequel soon and actually explore how the manosphere affects women.

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