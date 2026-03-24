The Tab
Louis Theroux leaves detail manosphere doc

Director reveals real reason Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc didn’t focus on the impact of women

This is one of the main issues people have raised

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

One of the main issues people have raised about Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc is that it leaves out the impact these views have on women, and the director has explained why.

The Netflix documentary, led by Louis Theroux, looks into the world of manosphere influencers, but instead of centring women’s experiences, it sticks closely to the men creating the content.

According to director Adrian Choa, that was actually a very deliberate choice.

So, why didn’t they focus on women?

Louis Theroux leaves detail manosphere doc

via Netflix

In an interview with the Standard, he explained, “There were so many ways this film could have been. It could be a true crime doc about the Tates, it could be speaking to victims, or it could be pearl-clutching and taking it really seriously about this kind of terrifying new world.”

So, they were fully aware they could have made a very different kind of documentary. But that’s just not what they wanted to do.

He added, “But I think that’s not how a Louis film normally plays, and it’s not the kind of film I like to make, either.”

Basically, the aim wasn’t to make something heavy-handed or overly dramatic, even though the subject matter is pretty serious. Instead of focusing on the impact on women, the documentary tries to look at the people driving the content itself, and, in a way, expose it.

Choa explained, “I think that it’s really easy to come in with this sort of judgmental, ominous tone, which takes these guys at their word.”

He went on to say, “And they would actually love to be portrayed like that. But the reality behind it is often a lot more daft, or completely constructed. And we really wanted to get behind that.”

So rather than presenting these influencers as powerful or dangerous figures straight away, the idea was to dig a bit deeper and show what’s really going on underneath.

I feel, at the end of the day, the documentary isn’t trying to ignore the impact on women. It’s just approaching the issue from a different angle. Instead of focusing on the effects, it looks at the source. And it’s much more in line with how Louis Theroux tells stories.

But maybe Netflix will release a sequel soon and actually explore how the manosphere affects women.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: documentary Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Ranking man Louis Theroux doc

Here’s a savage ranking of how badly each man comes across in Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc

Louis Theroux hostile HSTikkyTokky

Director explains why Louis Theroux came across more ‘hostile’ towards HSTikkyTokky in the doc

Louis Theroux reveals the chilling words Justin Waller said after filming the manosphere doc

Latest

THE RUNDOWN: EQUINOX FASHION SHOW TAKES OVER HESLINGTON HALL

Hannah Rambour

Astra Collective returned on Saturday 21st March for its latest show: Equinox

‘Wholesome’ viral streamer Gymskin is actually a lot more problematic than you think

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hate to be the bearer of bad news

A deep dive into Justin Waller’s real career and how it explains his huge net worth

Suchismita Ghosh

He didn’t really start as an influencer

York’s cutest side hustle: Inside the rise of cake sheds

Shannon Downing

From brownies to blondies, York’s cake sheds are becoming the city’s sweetest trend

ciaran love island all stars

Love Island’s Ciaran reveals new plans for prize pot money after split with Sami

Hannah Rambour

He’s had a complete change of heart since the breakup

mafs experts mel tributes uk and australia

‘Devastated and heartbroken’ MAFS experts share moving tributes to Mel Schilling

Claudia Cox

‘At her core, she loved love’

HSTiky Toky

Hypocrite much? We just found HSTikkyTokky’s body count after he slammed OF in Netflix doc

Kieran Galpin

See, Louis Theroux was right: He is the male Bonnie Blue

HSTikkyTokky’s secret posh and privileged family life exposed, and where it all went wrong

Hayley Soen

He was a ‘really lovely young lad’ backed to play football for England

Louis Theroux doc cut scene

This cut HSTikkyTokky scene from Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc reveals a concerning reality

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually terrifying

Did you know manosphere doc sensation Louis Theroux has a Sheffield Hallam Uni degree?

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Yes, Louis Theroux is Team Hallam too

THE RUNDOWN: EQUINOX FASHION SHOW TAKES OVER HESLINGTON HALL

Hannah Rambour

Astra Collective returned on Saturday 21st March for its latest show: Equinox

‘Wholesome’ viral streamer Gymskin is actually a lot more problematic than you think

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hate to be the bearer of bad news

A deep dive into Justin Waller’s real career and how it explains his huge net worth

Suchismita Ghosh

He didn’t really start as an influencer

York’s cutest side hustle: Inside the rise of cake sheds

Shannon Downing

From brownies to blondies, York’s cake sheds are becoming the city’s sweetest trend

ciaran love island all stars

Love Island’s Ciaran reveals new plans for prize pot money after split with Sami

Hannah Rambour

He’s had a complete change of heart since the breakup

mafs experts mel tributes uk and australia

‘Devastated and heartbroken’ MAFS experts share moving tributes to Mel Schilling

Claudia Cox

‘At her core, she loved love’

HSTiky Toky

Hypocrite much? We just found HSTikkyTokky’s body count after he slammed OF in Netflix doc

Kieran Galpin

See, Louis Theroux was right: He is the male Bonnie Blue

HSTikkyTokky’s secret posh and privileged family life exposed, and where it all went wrong

Hayley Soen

He was a ‘really lovely young lad’ backed to play football for England

Louis Theroux doc cut scene

This cut HSTikkyTokky scene from Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc reveals a concerning reality

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually terrifying

Did you know manosphere doc sensation Louis Theroux has a Sheffield Hallam Uni degree?

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Yes, Louis Theroux is Team Hallam too